Diego Lainez is in the focus of some clubs under the possibility of a transfer in this winter market, although in Betis there are many questions about the figure of the Mexican and his weight in the current Manuel Pellegrini project. The reality is shown by his numbers: only 72 minutes in LaLiga and a single start, the one he signed against Celta a few days ago and in which he left the game at halftime. The injury he had last summer at the Olympic Games conditioned his competition with the Verdiblanco team during the season. His appearances on the pitch come in the form of brushstrokes and his performance is far from what he signed in some sections of last season. as already affected Sports Carousel In recent days, his name is on the Rayo Vallecano table as a reinforcement option in the form of a loan.

But Betis does not want to change the current state of its squad too much, knowing that it does not have the financial resources to allow a incorporation. Pellegrini has already given the go-ahead for youth squad player Rober to leave and he knows that in the coming weeks he could need all the resources of his squad given the tough schedule ahead. With the Copa del Rey, LaLiga and the Europa League on the table, Lainez may once again have a leading role to be present on that right wing with so much competition.

Lainez already managed to convince the club and its coach a year ago when his name sounded for a possible exit. Then he found minutes and also his best version on the field, which was capable of making a qualitative leap in the team due to his speed and his ability to overflow. The unknowns also multiply in the face of the occasional casualties that the team may have in view of the circumstances of these times, so the question about his departure is greater. No one wants to rush into Heliopolis with the future of the Mexican winger.