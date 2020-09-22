After just one year, Shinji Kagawa is threatened with death at Real Zaragoza. That reports the Spanish Marca. The ex-Dortmund, like the fans, hope to stay.
For the 31-year-old Japanese, the first season in Spain did not go according to plan. Kagawa, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Saragossa for three million euros, began as a regular player, but had to be content with a seat on the bench or in the stands since January at the latest. Four goals and two assists in 36 competitive games were not enough for the attacking midfielder.
Already in June the Marca reports that Kagawa’s adventure may come to an end after just a year. The reason for this is the high annual salary. The club could no longer cope with this if the promotion failed – and Zaragoza actually failed in the semi-finals of the promotion playoffs against FC Elche.
According to the current report, a separation is also emerging because he is blocking a management position for a non-EU foreigner. In Spain, clubs are allowed to employ a maximum of three foreign players outside the EU. Saragossa has exhausted its contingent, but wants to report the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernández. Either Kagawa or the Brazilian left winger Raí Nascimento must be handed in for this by Friday.
Kagawa himself is not looking to change, and the fans would also welcome a stay, according to the report. But because of his salary, the club bosses might be more inclined to part with him.
