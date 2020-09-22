Already in June the Marca reports that Kagawa’s adventure may come to an end after just a year. The reason for this is the high annual salary. The club could no longer cope with this if the promotion failed – and Zaragoza actually failed in the semi-finals of the promotion playoffs against FC Elche.

Kagawa himself is not looking to change, and the fans would also welcome a stay, according to the report. But because of his salary, the club bosses might be more inclined to part with him.