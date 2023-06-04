In recent days, Moroccan security has arrested a number of people suspected of involvement in cases related to the possession and promotion of advanced electronic equipment and equipment used in cheating during exams.

The Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, Chakib Benmoussa, vowed to work to confront and surround fraud in all its forms, referring to the broadcasting of awareness campaigns, coordination with security services and the mobilization of parents of students to address the phenomenon.

The number of candidates to pass the high school exams scheduled for next June 6 is 426,000 male and female students, an increase of 18 percent compared to the previous year.

Confronting the phenomenon of fraud

There are pages on social media that promote and sell devices that are used to cheat in exams, the most famous of which is the “VIP Pro” device, which is a small wireless headset that connects with a smartphone and allows communication with a person outside the exam hall.

Noureddine Al-Akouri, President of the Federation of Parents and Guardians of Students in Morocco, stresses that the phenomenon of cheating basically violates the principle of equal opportunities between male and female students who pass exams.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Akouri pointed to the role of families in contributing to addressing the phenomenon of cheating, by urging their children to respect the rules for conducting exams, and not to use any means of cheating.

He explained that the Parents’ Federation is working to organize awareness campaigns for students within educational institutions to alert them to the seriousness of this phenomenon, in addition to educating families about their role in helping to contain cases of fraud.

In addition to the measures taken by the Ministry to confront this phenomenon, Al-Akouri stressed the need to adopt advanced technologies to detect modern means used in cheating, in addition to working to jam the communication network within the examination space in order to prevent the use of mobile phones through which communication with people outside the hall takes place. the exams.

Fortify the credibility of the secondary

Morocco adopts strict measures against those involved in fraud cases, and special committees equipped with equipment to detect electronic media and mobile phones are approved inside examination centers.

The pre-emptive security inspections and campaigns resulted in the arrest of 573 people last year on charges of cheating in exams, and seizing a group of used electronic equipment.

According to Kamal Ahoud, a professor in secondary education and a member of the National University for Education Personnel, the process of cheating in exams is complex and can be caught before, during, or during the stage of correcting exam papers in the event that the answers between the candidates match.

In a statement to Sky News Arabia, Ahoud considered that curbing the phenomenon of cheating remains difficult, despite the efforts made by the Ministry of Education in coordination with the various parties in the process.

The member of the National University for Education Personnel called for the necessity of sensitizing those who are about to pass the exams by invoking the values ​​of honest competition and self-reliance, in addition to warning of the danger of such behaviors that would harm the credibility of the Moroccan baccalaureate.

He pointed out that cases of fraud are dealt with in accordance with the law related to rebuking fraud, which entered into force in 2016, and included a set of disciplinary penalties to combat the phenomenon.

Penalties in Moroccan law

The Moroccan law on deterring fraud punishes anyone found to be involved in fraud with imprisonment between six months and five years in addition to a fine, or one of these two penalties.

The law also provides for granting a zero grade in the subject in which the practice of cheating was caught, and canceling the points of all the subjects of the relevant course, and the penalty may reach exclusion from passing the exam for two consecutive academic years.

Among the cases of fraud to which these penalties apply are the exchange of written or oral information between candidates and the possession and use of unauthorized electronic means, documents or manuscripts inside examination centers.

Also, whoever proves his involvement in cases of fraud based on evidence, which are monitored by the correctors during the correction and evaluation process, will be punished.

The chapters of this law apply to anyone who attempts to provide forged documents and use them in order to participate in the examination and to impersonate a male or female candidate to pass it, as well as to leak the examinations.