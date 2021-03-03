A question about the death of Zamalek player Bin Sharqi raises a wave of anger!

A hypothetical question about the death of Zamalek club player Ashraf bin Sharqi al-Maghribi nationality as a result of his infection with the Corona virus sparked a wave of anger in Egypt, after an image of the exam spread on social media.

One of the professors of the Faculty of Law delegated to Sohag University had put an exam for the fourth division of the subject of private international law that included a hypothetical question about the death of Zamalek player Ashraf bin Sharqi.

Dr. Tariq El-Gamal, President of Assiut University, said that the university affirms its adherence to university norms and regulations, which stipulate the importance of maintaining the seriousness and discipline of the question papers placed in the various colleges, and refusing to use public figures or prejudice their names in setting exams for the purpose of attracting attention or causing confusion.

According to a report published by the “Al Arabiya Net” website, the Assiut University administration referred the incident to the investigation upon the arrival of an official complaint from Sohag University to assess the size of the violation and to impose the appropriate penalty on its owner.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Higher Research, directed the referral of the law professor at Assiut University delegated to Sohag University to teach the course on “private international law” for urgent investigation, and to suspend him from work until the investigation is completed and inform him of the results of the investigation as soon as possible, due to the introduction of his name A professional player in an Egyptian club and his personal life in a question about the private international law exam, which students of the fourth year performed, on Tuesday, during the first semester exams for the academic year 2020-2021 at Sohag University.

The minister made a phone call to the player whose name was mentioned in the exam, and expressed to him the ministry’s dissatisfaction with this wrong individual behavior, which does not reflect the masses of the academic and university community, affirming the ministry’s appreciation and full respect for all Egyptian sports clubs and their fans, and its pride in all professional players in their second country, Egypt.