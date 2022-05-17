Take a moment for Sexual Healing, because Evelien (53) also needed that time to identify with her spastic body. The documentary that Elsbeth Fraanje made is about her. She follows Evelien who, folded in her wheelchair, declares that it is starting to become “a bit sad” that she has never known physical love, neither as a receiver nor as a giver. She is touched a lot and often, and Fraanje films that too. How she is hoisted naked from her bed, put in a wheelchair, driven into the shower. The nurse puts blue plastic slippers on her shoes, bends over her and massages the shampoo into her hair. The touches Evelien knows are purely functional. And that, she says, is very different from intimate. So “it will be time”. In this film she goes in search of her sexual feelings, and a man who matches them.

Of course, if you think about it for a moment, you realize that a person in a handicapped body is rarely alone and yet lonely. Someone is needed for the simplest action – taking a pee. But the other person needed for shared intimacy, or sex, is usually missing. Evelien has something of Annie MG Schmidt when she was already old; an excellent working head with curls on a curved body that does not want to cooperate. She was born prematurely, almost died a few times as a baby. “Evelien was not allowed to be there” and she has never lost that feeling. Who would want her body, she says, if she doesn’t like looking at it herself?

Yet she lets Elsbeth Fraanje and her cameraman Jefrim Rothuizen get very close to that body. In bed with a mirror between her legs to view herself, in the bath with a vibrator that she went to buy in a sex shop with Brigitte, her nurse. Do we want to see all that? Yes, of course. Because it is done carefully and lovingly. With the camera so close to her skin, you reconcile with her body just like her. You suddenly see how full her lips are, how smooth and soft her skin, how beautiful that cobalt blue sweater looks at her eyes. You can see her glowing when she first tries on a red, then a blue bra, and with her you notice that her hair looks beautiful. She has “a real woman’s body.”

Fantastic experience

She does an intake at De Ultieme Zorg, an escort agency for people with disabilities, and is extensively informed about what is possible. Two men are available: Willem and Thomas. But before it comes to an agreement with one of the two, she does a preliminary investigation. She makes a video call with Kenneth who has already had an escort from that agency visit. Fantastic experience, he says, but he can only afford it three times a year. The German Christine allows herself an appointment with Thomas once every three weeks and she finds him and ‘it’ „wunder, wunder, wunderschön”. You are in love, Evelien observes on the other side of the computer screen. Christine does not deny it. But what she says then brings tears to your eyes. She likes him so much that she wants nothing more than to ‘pass on and share’ that feeling.

And so it happened. Thomas is coming. At Evelyn. Handsome man. Beautiful eyes. Insanely sweet to her. And clear: “What we do is nice, personal and intimate, but it’s my job.” No friendship, no relationship, and they are not going to get married. You really want to know everything about Thomas. Why does he do this work, how often, how? But the movie isn’t about him. It’s about Evelien, and she got something from him, she says, that she didn’t know she had lost.