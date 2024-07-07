Less plot-related, but still interesting, is also the discovery of modder MerseyRockoff, who discovered some audio and text files of some missions eliminated, related to boat races . Needless to say, he decided to restore everything by making a mod.

The launch of the REDkit, the tools for the Modding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has already produced remarkable results, also bringing to light some cut content so unofficial, like an extended version of the ending where Yennefer behaves in a decidedly shocking way.

Download and install the mod

As MerseyRockoff points out, “all conversations, characters, notices, and journal entries in the mod were originally written by CD Projekt Redbut they were recreated and brought back to life by me using the REDkit.” This means that the Boat Races mod fits perfectly into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with Geralt having fully voiced conversations with race organizers and various locals, who talk about competitive boat racing, as well as being able to hear street chatter on the subject.

The competitions allow you to choose whether represent Novigrad or Redaniathe two big sponsors. There are four tournaments: the Novigrad Regatta, the Oxenfurt Regatta, the Helmsman’s Challenge and the Wreck Rally. The goal is to pass through checkpoints as quickly as possible. Winning brings money and experience points.

Install the mod Boat Races It’s really easy: just copy the modBoatRaces folder into the Mods folder in the folder where you installed The Witcher 3, and the dlcBoatRaces folder into the DLC folder. Then just run Script Merger to check for the presence of and that’s it.