A significant proportion of the 790 notary offices in the Netherlands do not comply with all laws and regulations. This is apparent from confidential assessment reports from the Royal Notarial Association (KNB) for the period 2017-2021, which have been viewed by NRC†

Read the full story here: Incomplete files and little control on money laundering: a quarter of notary offices do not have their affairs in order



Notaries, for example, do not fulfill their obligations under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act (Wwft), while as ‘gatekeepers’ they fulfill a crucial role in combating money laundering and undermining. Notaries also do not keep their files up to date, do not use or have outdated general terms and conditions and do not check foreign legal entities properly.

The KNB is legally obliged to perform quality assessments among its members. Twice a year the professional organization therefore has the quality of a representative cross-section of the country’s notary offices examined by specially trained fellow notaries. Their reports show that the quality problems are widespread. In recent years, a quarter to a third of the notary offices surveyed were even imposed a mandatory improvement process. In the second half of last year, 35 of the 124 notary offices surveyed: 28 percent. In the same period in 2019 and 2020, this applied to 31 and 24 percent of the surveyed offices, respectively.

Notaries appear to have great difficulty in complying with anti-money laundering legislation. It follows from the most recent study that the mandatory improvement processes ‘to a large extent’ and ‘as in previous years’ relate to the lack of a mandatory Wwft risk policy aimed at the notary’s office. Without such a policy, countering money laundering is more difficult.

The picture emerges from the quality assessments that compliance with legislation and regulations is partly due to the record pressure within the notarial profession. Thanks to increased work on real estate transactions, notaries have recorded turnover records in recent years. In 2021 the average gross income of a notary was 334,000 euros: 80,000 euros more than two years earlier.

When asked, the professional organization KNB states that the attention of notaries to their anti-money laundering obligations is ‘greater than ever’. The fact that in recent years a quarter to a third of the notary offices surveyed have been imposed a mandatory improvement process is because the quality assessments ‘have become stricter’. The fact that notaries do not fully comply with anti-money laundering legislation – for example by not having an office policy – is because the law is “regularly tightened” which has caused notaries “to keep up with the changed practice in the past few years”.

Last year, the largest fraud in Dutch notarial history came out. As a civil-law notary, Frank Oranje, chairman of the board of state attorney Pels Rijcken, had stolen at least 11 million euros from customers in twenty years. According to the Financial Supervision Office (BFT), Orange committed fraud alone. At the same time, the supervisor states that notarial rules have also been violated by fellow civil-law notaries of Pels Rijcken for years.

At the end of last year, then Minister for Legal Protection Sander Dekker (VVD) announced a major investigation into the state of the notarial profession because of the fraud.