The Holocaust is one of the most horrifying moments in European history. However, according to studies, many young Europeans have major knowledge gaps on the subject or even consider it a myth.

The Hague – Almost one in four Dutch adults under the age of 40 doubts the Holocaust. This is the result of a study that caused a great shock in the Netherlands. “Not only is this very shocking, it is also very serious,” Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. There is a lot for society to do.

A Claims Conference study found that 23 percent of 18- to 40-year-old Dutch people believe the Holocaust is a myth or exaggerated. This number is higher than other previously studied countries. The international organization works for relatives of Holocaust victims.

The government commissioner for combating anti-Semitism, Eddo Verdoner, called the results appalling. He lamented increasing gaps in knowledge about history. “We have to take countermeasures in schools, in sports and on social media.”

The Holocaust As the Holocaust or the Shoah (Hebrew for “The catastrophe”) is the name given to the genocide of the Nazis against the Jews. During World War II, around 6 million European Jews were systematically murdered by the German Nazi regime led by Adolf Hitler. Even before that, the Jews were oppressed and expelled by the Nazis. In addition to the Jews, large numbers of political opponents, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the disabled, homosexuals, Slavic population groups and Roma and Sinti were also murdered. Sources: annefrank.org, yadvashem.org

Every year, the victims are commemorated at a commemoration event at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Trivialization of the Holocaust: Other European countries with knowledge gaps

Dutch MPs also reacted with alarm and warned of dangers. The trivialization of the Holocaust or the stirring up of doubts by politicians is dangerous, said the parliamentary group leader of the left-liberal governing party D66, Jan Paternotte, of the ANP news agency.

But knowledge about the Holocaust is also shockingly scarce in other European countries. “Once again, we see a significant lack of knowledge about the Holocaust, a historical event of profound importance,” Berman, president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, said of the France survey. According to the study, 25 percent of millennials (born 1980 to 1997) in France have not heard of the Holocaust. Or they think they haven’t heard about it. (md with dpa)