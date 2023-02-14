This psychological change, if not treated, may turn into post-traumatic depression, which is expected to suffer from large groups of those affected, while the most affected cases are vulnerable to what is known as post-traumatic stress disorder. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to what Talaat Matar, Professor of Psychiatry at Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences, told Sky News Arabia.

Dr. Matar referred to a psychological study conducted on survivors of the Nepal earthquake in 2015, which revealed that 24% of the victims experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. The study also concluded the causes and factors affecting post-traumatic stress disorder, summarized as follows:

Genetic causes

Genetic predisposition and susceptible genes play an important role in exposure to post-traumatic stress disorder, and the availability of serotonin in the brain is of great importance in protecting the nervous system from trauma.

way of thinking about life

This is what is known as coping strategies and coping with life, and it often depends on the religious values ​​that the individual believes in, which give him an acceptable explanation for the painful events that are subject to the will of God. Positive life strategies are often considered an effective weapon that relieves individuals of their affliction and protects them from succumbing to depression.

Family and social bonding

One of the important factors for getting out of crises and disasters, with the least psychological damage, as cases of post-traumatic stress disorder increase in introverted societies, or among people who lived in torn families that did not give them enough love.

The elderly, women and children are most susceptible to post-traumatic stress disorder. Likewise, adults who have experienced a previous trauma are likely to relive it and be affected more negatively than others.

Dr. Talaat, a consultant psychiatrist at RAK Hospital, warns of an increase in cases of people suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, even though they were not present at the site of the earthquake, because they were affected by witnessing the victims of the disaster and the scenes of destruction and their follow-up to the painful details, and all of this generated fear and plunged them into depression.

What is the treatment for PTSD?

Dr. Talaat says that embracing the injured, old and young, calming them down with words filled with sincere love, and sympathy from a person to his fellow human being can mitigate the severity of the trauma, and there is no doubt that expediting the provision of psychological support helps them to overcome this sensitive stage.

Among the most important psychological treatments that Talaat talked about are:

Redirect attention

The focus on traumatic events is diverted by redirecting attention to a new way of coping with life. For example, children who have lost a loved one need a tool to redirect their attention, such as providing them with favorite activities such as playing, drawing and music with a group of children in their care or in a foster family.

– altruistic therapy

The involvement of traumatized people in volunteer work, and providing assistance to others in the ordeal that brought them together, works to reduce their fear and improve their psychological state themselves.

Pharmacotherapy

In severe cases, the person suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder suffers from panic attacks and terror, as a simple movement or signal such as a vibration or sound may trigger memories of the incident in all its details, in addition to other symptoms such as intrusive thoughts and disturbing dreams.

Here, the patient needs a drug treatment that includes serotonin reuptake inhibitors, Beta Blockers, SSRIS antidepressants, and sleep sedatives, under the supervision of a specialist.

Eye movement desensitization treatment

It is a modern psychological treatment for recovering from trauma, based on sessions that help the brain digest the information stored during the trauma, which is more like a single block, and the therapist disassembles this block of information – between the right and left brain – while the patient focuses on the memories of the trauma, and follows it with his eyes, Hand movements of the therapist in different directions.