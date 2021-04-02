A quarter of employees of Russian companies (25.5%) go to work at the request of management, even while on vacation. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the developer of CRM for business “Megaplan”, received at the disposal of “Izvestia”.

Almost half of the respondents indicated that they rarely need to return to work during vacation, in exceptional cases. 16.2% of respondents do not go to work during the rest period on principle, and 9.2% successfully delegate tasks to colleagues present at the workplace.

47.2% of respondents do not receive payment for work during vacation, and employers of 23.7% of respondents pay monetary compensation in the amount of one working day. Partial payment is satisfied with 21.2%, depending on the volume performed, and 7.9% received part of the vacation pay for overtime work.

More than half of the respondents (53%) make their own decisions about work during vacation, 36% go to work in agreement with the manager, and 11% are forced to do this because of pressure from their superiors.

More than a third of employees (36.9%) have a negative attitude to work while on vacation, as they try to enjoy their rest. 28.2% admitted that they have an obsessive desire to check work mail and instant messengers. Also, 34.8% think about work all the time: 18.1% of them constantly check their work mail and instant messengers, 11.2% feel guilty for having “not finished working”, and 5.5% are afraid of being fired.

“For me, work while on vacation has already become a habit, as for many of the respondents. And the point here, in most cases, is not that we have to work 24/7 to feed ourselves, but that with the advent of digital technologies it has become much more convenient to work in the background. For example, before you had to drag your laptop with you on vacation in order to keep up with life. And now a phone is enough, because I control the key indicators of the company in the mobile application, where I solve urgent tasks. Automation makes work easier, which means you get less tired of it, ”said Sergey Kozlov, CEO of Megaplan, a CRM developer for business.

The survey involved 1.8 thousand employees and managers of small and medium-sized businesses.

On March 25, a study was published according to which in Russia more than a third (37%) of employees of companies who continue to work remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic would like to return to the office in whole or in part. At the same time, about 40% of employees have already returned from a remote location, and among them 11% continue to work in hybrid mode (two to three days a week in the office).