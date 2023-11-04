Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 04/11/2023 – 15:00

The “Well-being Check-up 2023” survey, which interviewed 8,900 employees from 217 companies in Brazil between the months of January and June 2023, showed that a quarter of professionals present negative indicators regarding their well-being care on the day daily, which end up impacting working conditions.

The survey was carried out by Vidalink and evaluated pillars such as mental health, physical health, physical exercise, nutrition and sleep quality, in order to contribute to the construction of more efficient benefit programs.

“One of the main questions researched in the study was in relation to people’s routine and the feelings they use to classify it. We can see that in all points surveyed, people tend to evaluate themselves on average, but around a quarter of people have a negative perception regarding their habits”, said Luis González, CEO and co-founder of Vidalink.

Mental health

The research highlights negligence in this pillar: 63.1% of professionals feel anxiety or anguish most days, with 29% doing nothing to take care of their mental health.

Of the people who care, 33% say they do physical exercise, with emphasis on men who reach almost 38% practicing physical activities as care (+8pp in relation to women). On the other hand, twice as many women report undergoing therapy as men (17.3% of women versus 8.8% of men).

Physical health

Overall, 52% of people say they have an average level of physical health. When the results are compared between people who feel very satisfied or satisfied with their level of physical activity compared to those who feel dissatisfied or very dissatisfied, we have a greater number of people with positive perceptions, reaching 32% in the group of those satisfied. and 16% were dissatisfied.

“It is worth highlighting that the gap between these groups is different if we compare by gender: 25% of women responded that they are satisfied and 20% that they are dissatisfied. When evaluating the men’s responses, 40% were satisfied and only 12% were dissatisfied”, explains Luis.

Sleep

Overall, 44% rate their sleep quality as average, 31% as good or very good and 25% as low or very low. “In this regard, we did not have significant differences between genders, but it is a point of attention to ensure productivity in the workplace”, says the CEO.

Food

Already 60% of the public does not follow any special diet. Half of the respondents report that their food quality could improve. Satisfaction comes mainly from men, totaling 33%, while only 23% of women are satisfied with their diet.