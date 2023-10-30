Children need to play outside more to avoid getting fat, somersaulting or needing glasses from staring at their phones. Yet the number one place in outdoor play – the playground – is being threatened. For a quarter, the curtain will fall within five years if no action is taken, new research shows.
#quarter #playgrounds #risk #disappearing #years #opposed
Criminal suspicions | Three employees of Hus are suspected of official crimes
According to the preliminary investigation by the police, illegal purchases were made in Hus for more than 20 years.Police suspects...