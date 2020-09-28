About a quarter of Moscow residents have antibodies to coronavirus. The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said this in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station. TASS…

“In Moscow they still have antibodies 24-25 percent, ”she said.

Popova also compared this figure with other Russian regions. So, according to her, about half of the residents of Kaliningrad who have been tested have antibodies to COVID-19.

“Today in Kaliningrad, 50 percent of the population in the study has antibodies,” added the head of Rospotrebnadzor.

In Moscow, over the past day, 2217 cases of coronavirus infection were detected. The total number of infected people in the capital has reached 287,993.

