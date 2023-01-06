A quarter of Europeans are experiencing problems with heating their homes and arrears on utility bills. Such data are provided on January 6 by the Budapest Research Center. Szazadveg.

“Due to rising energy prices, both problems have affected a significant part of the population. 26% of Europeans (more than 100 million people) do not have the opportunity to properly heat their homes,” the center said, based on the results of the survey.

It is noted that every fourth respondent at least once in 2021 was unable to pay one of their utility bills on time due to lack of funds.

Among the EU countries, the most difficult situation is observed in Greece, where 56% of respondents admitted that they cannot heat their home sufficiently. Also, a difficult situation is recorded in Portugal and France.

It is known that from the end of December in France, citizens began to issue coupons for firewood for their households. So, the French have the opportunity to receive a check in the amount of €50 to €200, which depends on the person’s income.

On December 10, Bloomberg wrote that the arrival of cold weather from the Arctic region will be a challenge for the European energy system, which is facing a serious load. The authors believe that the warm autumn facilitated gas consumption and helped to keep stocks in storage facilities, in respect of which there were strong concerns amid the refusal of supplies from the Russian Federation.

European countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24. However, this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a surge in inflation that provoked a sharp increase in the prices of fuel, food and utility bills.

