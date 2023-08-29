Many employers are treading on thin ice in their search for suitable staff: one in four companies scour applicants’ social media accounts, while in many cases this is not allowed. This is evident from research by Tilburg University and Rendement Uitgeverij among nearly 1,100 companies.

An employer must announce in advance that it will view applicants’ Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn profiles. In addition, the vacancy text must state that the online behavior of applicants is monitored and is part of the application procedure. Employers do not always adhere to this. The research does not show how often they break these rules.

Employers poke around candidates’ social media accounts to make sure their resumes are accurate. And they screen applicants for inappropriate behaviour, such as name-calling and discrimination, says Djurre Holtrop, lecturer at Tilburg University and involved in the research. By far the most checks are carried out via LinkedIn, followed by Facebook and Instagram.

According to Holtrop, there is no convincing evidence that online screening helps to find suitable employees. The risk of an online screening is that companies draw premature conclusions about an applicant and wrongly do not invite them for an interview, according to him. Companies screen for things that encourage discrimination, such as profile photos, according to Holtrop.

Tilburg University’s research focuses, among other things, on companies in healthcare, education, the hospitality industry, transport and logistics, construction and the financial sector and does not focus exclusively on online checks by employers, but also looks at how companies recruit new staff in the first place. recruit and hire.

No structured conversation

The research shows that there is still a world to be won in that area. For example, during job interviews, bosses often blindly rely on their “intuition and gut feeling.” And: the vast majority of companies (85 percent) do not conduct a structured job interview. As a result, the content and questions of interviews for the same position differ greatly from each other. This encourages bias and reduces the chances of hiring “the most suitable applicant,” according to the study.

A classic of employers is to ask candidates what their ‘strengths’ are, says researcher Holtrop. That, he says, is the wrong question. Because it actually provides no useful information at all, because “everyone tells very different things”.

In their search for new staff, employers should look for equivalent information, says Holtrop. Every candidate should be asked the same questions, and every candidate should be judged on the same criteria.

There is currently a law before the Senate that should ensure that the recruitment and selection of companies becomes fairer. This law obliges employers to take concrete steps to ensure that they do not discriminate when recruiting new staff. The research by Tilburg University leads to a painful conclusion: almost a quarter of the companies are not aware of this new law.