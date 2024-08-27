Neuroscientist Ignacio Morgado says that years ago he met a young man of about 25 who had been in a motorcycle accident. “He was sitting, eating, drinking, urinating, sleeping and waking up, but he didn’t communicate with anyone,” he explains. “I was never sure if this boy was conscious but couldn’t communicate, or if he wasn’t conscious,” he recalls. The young man’s problem was similar to that of many others who, after an illness or an accident, are bedridden, in a vegetative state, sometimes with their eyes open and moving from time to time, but unable to make a gesture to confirm that they are listening when someone speaks to them.

An international team of scientists has just published a study with 241 patients in several hospitals and has concluded that one in four have some degree of consciousness. The work, which has been published in The New England Journal of Medicineis an effort to answer a distressing question for those who lose a loved one, but not completely: Does he or she hear me when I speak to him or her? Does he or she know we are here? These people, who sometimes regain consciousness, but who in many cases can remain in a coma for years or even decades. “There is a very distressing question for families, which is whether they should unplug the device,” Morgado asks.

At six research centres, researchers measured the brain activity of patients, seemingly oblivious to their surroundings, when they were asked to imagine themselves doing things such as playing tennis. In about one in four, their brains produced signals similar to those produced by healthy people when asked to do the same thing, and in the same brain regions – interpreted as a sign that they retain some degree of consciousness.

This was not the first time that a study of this type had been carried out. Adrian Owen, one of the authors, says in a note at the University of Western Ontario, where he now works, who began seeing brain activity in some vegetative patients in the mid-1990s, when his lab was in Cambridge, UK. “We would show them drawings and play them tapes of people talking and bits of their brain would light up, but we didn’t know what it meant,” he says. “Then I had this moment eureka and I realized that what I needed was to get someone to do something that couldn’t be an automatic reflex,” he continues. Moreover, this type of command illuminated two unique parts of the brain during functional magnetic resonance imaging, in both healthy and vegetative patients. They published their results in an article in the magazine Science in 2007.

More information

Since then, many researchers have found similar results, adding ways to measure brain signals, such as the electroencephalogram, although the percentages of patients in whom some consciousness was seen were somewhat lower than those recorded in the last work. In the study that has just been published, they wanted to obtain more conclusive results, incorporating a larger number of patients, including some who had already been in previous studies, and in several centers at the same time.

“Until recently we thought that the figure was between 15% and 20% of patients. It could be more, but the detail is not so important; it is a significant percentage of patients that must be taken into account,” says Davinia Fernández-Espejo, from the University of Birmingham, who studies problems with consciousness caused by brain injuries. Fernández-Espejo points out that, in order for it to be applied routinely in hospitals, one of the necessary steps is “to standardise the tests, the parameters that are measured and the analyses, so that it does not matter if you apply the test here or in the USA or in one hospital or another.” Afterwards, it would be a matter of using the information to improve the treatment of patients. “We are working with a private hospital in London on the development of brain stimulation techniques to do rehabilitation in patients who we see are conscious and try to act on the motor pathways and see if we can help them to regain some control over movement,” she explains.

Your team proposed an explanation so that these apparently conscious people cannot communicate with the outside world. “We found some fibres that connect an area of ​​the brain called the thalamus, inside the brain, with the parts of the cerebral cortex that regulate movement,” he says. This disconnection, which they only see in patients who are conscious but cannot move voluntarily, although they can move spontaneously, led them to consider a possible therapy. “We want to activate the few neurons that should connect these two areas, with electrical stimulation, to restore the patient’s mobility,” he says.

The possibility of better understanding the characteristics of these people who are conscious but unable to communicate raises the possibility of using brain implants like those that have helped completely isolated people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis to regain a certain degree of communication. Nicholas Schiff, co-author of the study, believes that some of these patients could benefit from this type of implant.

However, although the tasks used in studies such as the one published in The New England Journal of Medicine They indicate that the capacity for attention, linguistic comprehension and memory of a quarter of vegetative patients may be very well preserved, it is only a snapshot of the moment in which the experiment is carried out and the diversity of capacities between patients in a vegetative state is great. “During the rest of the day there may be a fluctuation, sometimes they are more alert or less alert and, in fact, this is what we usually see in these patients,” explains Fernández-Espejo. “It is difficult to establish techniques to know their internal experience, to carry out a psychological examination, for example,” he adds.

One of the dilemmas surrounding patients with these brain injuries is the possibility of giving them the choice of continuing to live or not. The researcher from the University of Birmingham explains that right now “we are limited to asking yes or no questions, which take five minutes to get an answer.” “Theoretically, it could be done, but it is very difficult, and at the moment we are focusing on questions that can help us improve their quality of life,” she says.

While news that some people in a vegetative state are conscious may be exciting to family and friends, it doesn’t mean they will recover or that they can be treated to do so. What goes on in the minds of others, even if they can express themselves, is a mystery far from solved. Still, knowledge can provide benefits. Owen believed that it would be worse for those close to the patient to know that he or she is conscious but trapped inside than to find out that they don’t know who they are or what their condition is. “This is not the case generally,” he explains, “the opposite is usually true.” Most people like to know that the person they thought was lost is still there, even if they can’t communicate with them.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellbeing in Facebook, X and Instagram.