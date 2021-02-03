Nearly one in four Americans would like to refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is evidenced by survey data published by the University of Monmouth, writes TASS…

Another 50 percent of respondents said they are ready to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity, and 6 percent of those surveyed have already been vaccinated. At the same time, 19 percent of survey participants would like to postpone vaccinations, and 24 percent would prefer to avoid vaccinations.

It is also indicated that nearly three quarters of the polled Democratic Party supporters (72 percent) would like to be vaccinated. At the same time, among Republicans, only 39 percent of respondents said they wanted to get the vaccine, and 42 percent of Republican Party supporters would prefer not to get vaccinated. The number of respondents without political preferences wishing to get vaccinated was slightly more than half – 51 percent.

On February 2, it became known that the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in the United States exceeded the number of people infected with the virus. According to Bloomberg, an average of 1.34 million people in the United States are vaccinated against the coronavirus per day. At the same time, only 1.8 percent of Americans have received both doses of the vaccine.