Dubai (Al-Ittihad) Microsoft announced today that the Global Digital Skills Initiative, launched in partnership with LinkedIn, has contributed to enhancing the digital skills of more than a quarter of a million people within the United Arab Emirates during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The program, launched by Microsoft in collaboration with LinkedIn in June 2020, has helped companies leave the old-fashioned approach to the hiring process, which usually relies on criteria such as age and job role, and move to a modern, effective, skills-based employment model.

It is noteworthy that the number of participants in the program since its launch has reached more than 30 million people around the world, including 250,313 participants in the UAE who were able to develop their digital skills. In view of the progress and development made at the level of the program, Microsoft decided, in cooperation with LinkedIn, to extend the scope of the program and help 250,000 companies around the world, by recruiting qualified employees who rely on appropriate skills in 2021.

“Digital resilience is becoming more important than ever before, as we see how companies rely on technology to thrive and adapt to keep pace with the new situation,” said Ihssan Anabtawi, Chief Operating Officer and Marketing at Microsoft Emirates. I would like to note that the Digital Skills Initiative in cooperation with LinkedIn reflects our firm commitment to enhancing skills, building competencies, and reshaping the workforce in a manner that ensures that it is prepared in the necessary manner to be able to take its leading place in the global digital economy in the future. ”

In a related context, the initiative extends the free educational courses for both LinkedIn and Microsoft related to the ten most in-demand jobs in the business environment until December 31, in addition to that, the initiative offers a large package of accredited certificates at a nominal cost.

LinkedIn will pilot a custom skills evaluation tool, linking employers to LinkedIn courses to help recruiters find suitable candidates according to the skill sets they successfully pass.

In another step, Microsoft’s Career Connector platform, which specializes in linking job seekers with job vacancies, aims to appoint 50,000 people in technical jobs within the next three years.

The new LinkedIn profile features will help job seekers promote themselves better, as they will be able to place a brief or a short section on the profile promoting their job capabilities and skills. While the “Career Coach” feature, which is part of the “Microsoft Teams” platform, provides guidance specifically for higher education students.