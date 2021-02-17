Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr topped the fines of the Disciplinary Committee in the Arab Gulf League, with 60 thousand dirhams, the outcome of 5 penalties before the start of the “17th round”, which is equivalent to about 23.5% of the total financial penalties for the league clubs, which in total amounted to 255 thousand dirhams, the outcome of 43 penalties. It was divided between the financial fine, attention, and warning.

10 clubs were subjected to financial penalties from discipline, in exchange for 4 clubs that kept their record free from financial penalties, including Al-Jazira, Al-Wehda, Al Dhafra, and Al-Fujairah. Match operations protocol, by entering an examination of one of its players after the specified time.

The six warnings of Al-Nasr in its match against its host Sharjah, in the sixth round 1-2, cost the club’s treasury 30,000 dirhams, in addition to another 30,000 dirhams, the proceeds of fines for violating the match operations protocol, bringing the total to 60,000, and the Kalba Federation came second with a fine of 50 thousand dirhams imposed by it. Discipline on Bennel Malaba for assaulting the referee in the match against Khorfakkan 2-1 in the ninth round.

The total fines of Sharjah, which is the most vulnerable to violations of about 8 disciplinary penalties, reached 30,000 dirhams, on par with Al Wasl and Ajman clubs, compared to 20 thousand dirhams for Hatta, and 14 thousand dirhams for Al Ain, including 4 thousand dirhams for the player Bandar Al Ahbabi, for breaking it The dressing room in his team’s match against Khor Fakkan 2-2 in “Round 14”.

Fines were limited to Al-Ahly youth and Khor Fakkan at 10,000 dirhams for violating the match operations protocol, and Bani Yas received the lowest fine of 1,000 dirhams for his Suarez player, due to the celebration of raising a shirt that contained pictures and phrases in his team’s match against Khorfakkan 5-0 in the third round. .