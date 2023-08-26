The Apple-1 has been restored to its original condition and has a built-in keyboard, according to Boston-based RR Auctions, which witnessed Thursday’s auction.

Some 200 devices were made in the garage of Steve Jobs, one of the company’s founders, in Los Altos, California between 1976 and 1977 and helped launch the company in June that became the first publicly traded company to close on a trading day at a market cap of $3 trillion.

The device was originally priced at $666 but was expected to sell for around $200,000, according to the auction house.

The Apple-1 device bore the signature “Woz” for Wozniak, and appeared at an event at Bryant University in 2017.

It was acquired by someone who sold it in 1980 at a computer hobbyist’s fair in Massachusetts and used it until the 1980s. It was restored to original condition this year by Apple expert Corey Cohen.

It was bought by a collector, who preferred to remain anonymous, according to the auction house.

A handwritten advertisement for the Apple-1 computer that Jobs wrote was sold for $176,000 at the same auction.

And the sale of Check No. 2 from Apple, signed by Jobs and Wozniak, dated March 19, 1976, for more than $135,000.