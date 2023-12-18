The wealth of the Big Ten jumped from about $765 billion at the end of 2022 to $1.2 trillion so far, with rates of increase ranging between 20 and 200 percent.

The gains came mainly from a significant rise in the prices of technology companies' shares amid optimism about the end of the monetary tightening cycle (raising interest rates), in addition to the possibility of lowering them starting next year, which will support growth stocks such as technology companies.

Among the ten most profitable people this year, 9 of them are investors in the technology sector and one person is in the retail sector, while seven of them are on the list of the ten richest people in the world, while three are not among the ten richest people.

The list of the most profitable is topped by American billionaire Elon Musk (who is also the richest person in the world), the former owner of Tesla and Twitter, with market gains of $93.9 billion, which raised his wealth by 68 percent to $231 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), came in second place (ranked seventh richest person in the world), with gains of $75 billion (163 percent), bringing his wealth to $121 billion.

In third place was Jeff Bezos, founder of the e-commerce giant Amazon, whose wealth also increased by $65 billion (61 percent) to reach $172 billion, ranking him third in the world.

In fourth place is Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft and a shareholder in the Redmond Washington company that manufactures the Windows operating system and Xbox games. His wealth increased by $40.8 billion (47 percent) to reach $127 billion, making him fifth among the world's richest people.

Fifth came Larry Page, who founded Google (Alphabet) with Sergey Brin, after increasing his wealth by $37.1 billion (45 percent) to reach $120 billion and becoming the eighth richest person in the world.

In sixth place as the biggest gainer was Sergey Brin, who founded Google (Alphabet) with Larry Page, with his wealth increasing by $34.6 billion (44 percent) to reach $114 billion, making him the tenth richest person in the world.

In seventh place came Amancio Ortega, who owns an estimated 60 percent stake in Inditex, the largest clothing retail company in the world. Arteixo, based in Spain, is the parent company of Zara and seven other retail brands. His wealth increased by $30.8 billion (56 percent), reaching $85.4 billion, ranking him 14th globally on the list of the richest people in the world according to the Bloomberg Rich Index.

Jin Sun Hwang, CEO of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia, was the eighth largest gainer with market gains of $29.2 billion (212 percent), raising his wealth to $43 billion, ranked 29th globally.

Ninth, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, increased his wealth by $28.4 billion (26 percent) to reach $138 billion, ranking him fourth among the world’s richest people.

In tenth place in terms of gains came Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, after his wealth increased by $27.8 billion (57 percent), to reach $76.2 billion, ranking him 16th globally among the world's richest people.