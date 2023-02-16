The Director of the Zakat Resources and Media Department of the Zakat Fund, Dr. Abdul Rahman Salman Al Hammadi, announced that the Zakat Fund’s revenues for the year 2022 amounted, for the first time since the foundation of the fund, to about 250 million 641 thousand and 574 dirhams, a positive increase of approximately 5% over the previous year, stressing the Fund’s commitment to the principle of disclosure and transparency to enhance Governance principles adopted in the Zakat Fund.

Al-Hammadi said, in a media statement: “The fund succeeded, thanks to God, in the year 2022 in achieving its planned goals by reaching a larger segment of payers in order to achieve the targeted revenues in its approved strategic plans, as the segment of payers through various payment channels reached 257,030 payers.” various collection channels.

He added, “The Fund was able to achieve its goals through a set of initiatives and activities, on top of which is the annual media campaign, which was launched under the title “Your Zakat is a Debt That Doesn’t Fall”, and with the grateful sponsorship of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank as a major partner, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank as a strategic partner. The year 2022 was also marked by the launch of A specialized campaign to calculate zakat on dates, which is a new addition to the media and awareness activities, which enabled the fund to increase the segment of customers, which reflected positively on the results of the revenues collected.

Al-Hammadi indicated that the fund is taking successive and balanced steps and at the highest level of planning in pursuit of leadership and excellence. This is in implementation of the governance system adopted in the federal government, as the Fund informs its clients about the reports of zakat revenues and the amounts of expenditures that are disbursed through the various projects of the Fund emanating from the legal zakat banks, through various media on a regular basis.

He also misrepresented that the payer can pay his zakat easily and within clear and brief steps through the smart application and the fund’s website. http://www.zakatfund.gov.ae And through many partners from banks and banks and providers of smart and electronic collection solutions, in addition to direct channels through the Center for the Happiness of Zakat Zakat, and through bank accounts with 12 banks and banks in the country, and other means that amounted to 43 payment channels that facilitate the process of paying zakat.

Al-Hammadi renewed his thanks and appreciation to the groups of zakat who contributed their zakat, stressing the continuation of work to spread awareness of the obligation of zakat among all, through the use of various available means, whether in terms of advanced technology or through intensive media campaigns, in order to achieve a compassionate and interdependent society.