GPs have recently seen a lot more people with memory and concentration problems than before. In the first quarter of this year, the number of GP visits for this was 24 percent higher than in the first three months of 2020. The increase in these types of problems may be a long-term effect of the corona pandemic, state health authorities such as the GGDs, the National Institute for Public Health and Environment and Health Institute Nivel.

An increase in these types of problems was seen in almost all age groups, except in the group of young people up to the age of 25. The increase was strongest among 45 to 74-year-olds. People from this group went to the GP 40 percent more often with memory and concentration problems than at the beginning of 2020. In absolute terms, people over 75 go to the GP most often with these complaints. The increase was lower in the oldest group: 18 percent. Among relatively young people aged 25 to 44, the increase was 31 percent.

Although the researchers cannot give a definite answer about the increase, they point to two possibilities. The decline in memory and concentration may be partly due to corona infections, which can cause these types of cognitive problems in the longer term. This has already become clear from various scientific studies.

In addition, the corona measures taken during the pandemic may also have an impact. Due to the lockdowns, people temporarily lost part of their structure and social contacts. As a result, people with early memory problems deteriorated faster than before the corona period, researchers from Amsterdam UMC described earlier.