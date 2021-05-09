A quarter-century disaster chasing Arsenal!

Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Arsenal failed to qualify for the “Europa League” final, after being eliminated by Villarreal, the Spanish championship that the “Gunners” relied on a lot to retain their European seat next season, and it seems that he will not succeed in escaping from the “disaster” that he overcame in 2017. .

Arsenal received a “warning bell” in the 2016-2017 season, under the leadership of Wenger one year before his departure, as he finished the “Premier League” in fifth place and left the Champions League with Bayern Munich’s “five-a-scandal”, only to be saved by winning the FA Cup. Then, the “Gunners” moved away from the “Champions League”, of course, in the following season, for the first time in 17 years at the time, and moved to play in the “Europa League”, which he has not left since then, after his attempt to win him in the 2018-2019 edition failed in the interest of his compatriot Chelsea.

“Fifth place was Arsenal’s best achievement in the Premier League during the last 4 seasons, after it fell to sixth place in 2018 and then eighth last year, and almost did not participate in continental tournaments, had it not been for the Federation Cup also at the expense of the“ Blues ”, and it is certain that Arsenal is about to bid farewell to the European participation next season, because it needs a “miracle” to snatch the fifth place, which requires winning all the remaining 4 matches, including the Chelsea match, provided that its rivals stumble in some of the next matches, which seems impossible, and Arsenal will not save the opening of the current season. By winning the Charity Shield, from a “real disaster” that had not occurred 25 years ago, when he failed to win any championship in the 1994-1995 edition, and came 12th in the league, which is his worst in 20 years, to throw him away from European participation.

A quarter of a century of consecutive European appearances, starting from the next season immediately following technical and administrative changes, helped “Al Madfagia” to obtain fifth place in the league, and then return to Europe, through the gates of the UEFA Cup 1996-1997, and Arsenal lost the 1999 “UEFA Cup” final. – 2000 at the hands of Galatasaray, to launch 17 years later in the “Champions League”, the 2006 final adult in his best achievements, before losing to Barcelona, ​​but he failed to surpass the round of 16 during 7 consecutive seasons before completely moving away from it.

The 2005-2006 season bore a clear indication of the decline of the “Janners” locally, as it occupied the fourth place in the “Premier League”, for the first time in 9 years, during which it won the title 3 times, and did not return to the “title” after it, except in the 2015-2016 edition, giving up To the “miracle of the foxes”, the European “Bavarian quintets” were not the worst that Arsenal had suffered in the last decade, as they suffered catastrophic losses in the “Premier League”, with the Liverpool five and Chelsea’s five, and City’s victory 6-3, while the defeat was 2-8. At the hands of “United” in 2011 is the worst!