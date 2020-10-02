He Valencia is already immersed in the known as ‘quarry project’. By necessity and conviction, the Javi Gracia team is being forced to use the young footballers to the point that at the Reale Arena they were six footballers trained at the Academy who had minutes, in a team that raised an eleven with the youngest average age in LaLiga, 23.3 years.

The truth is that habitual tonic It has been that the alignments of the bats are plagued with young people to the point that in the first four days the average age of 25 has never been exceeded (24 against Levante, 24.3 against Balaídos and 24.8 against Huesca). However, in all those eleven there has been a common denominator: the same veterans.

So that Jaume (29), Gayà (25), Kondogbia (27) and Wass (31) have been the only players they have played each and every minute to this day. Gracia has never hidden that to develop the young talent of the quarry che I needed veteran footballers and the truth is that the four are more than experienced in LaLiga and are taking the pegs of the team.

The work of these players is not only being reflected on the green, but also outside the. Without going any further, both Kondogbia as Jaume congratulated publicly to Correia after his good game against the Basques, knowing that the Portuguese has had a bad time at the club derived from low level that it has shown and the price inflation with which it arrived at the capital of the Turia.

SEVERAL 20 JAUME HAS TAKEN GALLONS AND TRIES TO KEEP FOOTBALL PLAYERS PLUGGED IN THAT HAVE HAD CONFIDENCE PROBLEMS LIKE DIAKHABY OR CORREIA.

Grace’s plan

Javi Gracia’s plan with the club that has been reflected throughout the four days played and is none other than that of combine seniority with youth. If the technician che cry out for veteran signings It is because if any of those mentioned heavyweights fell injured, the margin to choose experienced footballers that the coach has in his squad to replace them is very small.

The clear example of the coach’s plan could be seen against Real Sociedad in the left lane. Gayà, who was one of the best, left his place for a young man Lato will re-build with the elastic che allowing the captain to free himself from defensive tasks that do the former Osasuna took on a good note. All this led to a combination of veterans – pass from Wass to Gayà-, concluded in a goal by Maxi.