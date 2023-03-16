A quarrel occurred between three girls and three young men after they left a nightclub in a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and led to their appearance before the court as accused of assault and defamation, after the Public Prosecution Office in Ras Al Khaimah charged the first to fourth defendants with assaulting the body of each of the sixth and fifth defendants with beating. What caused injuries that led to their illness for a period of more than 20 days, and the fifth accused was charged with assaulting the safety of the fourth accused and caused her injuries that led to her illness for more than 20 days, and slandered her by accusing her of insulting her honor, and the fifth and sixth accused were charged with slandering the first defendant And the second is in a way that offends the reputation of their families, and accordingly the Ras Al Khaimah Misdemeanor Court ruled that the fifth defendant be fined 2,000 dirhams, and the sixth defendant was fined 1,000 dirhams, and the third defendant was fined 3,000 dirhams and obligated each of the defendants to pay the due fee.

The misdemeanor court stated that, as it was established in the court’s conscience and from watching the surveillance cameras recording at the scene of the incident, that the quarrel began with the fourth accused knocking on the elevator door after the fifth and sixth accused climbed inside until the door opened, and the quarrel broke out and the parties exchanged beatings.

And she explained that it is clear from the facts of the quarrel that everything attributed to all the accused was proven against them based on their acknowledgment of the presence of the incident and the occurrence of a dispute between them, and based on the testimony of some of them against each other and the medical reports and the testimony of both the security guard and the conduct of the investigations, and accordingly the court tends to confirm the conviction of all of them and punish them. About what they committed pursuant to the Code of Criminal Procedures and the Law of Crimes and Penalties, and considering the charge of defamation of the fourth accused and the charge of defamation of the first and second accused attributed to the fifth accused linked, with the defendants convicted of the crime of assaulting the integrity of the body of others with a measure of leniency and relief for them, and taking into account the circumstances of the incident and the circumstances of the accused .