The Dubai Health Authority has established a new phase for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, after it brought about a qualitative leap and a radical transformation in its Dubai Center for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, which has become a role model in its field, with its modern and smart technologies and the most advanced treatment methods, and the elite doctors and specialists, and its management And its operation, which is based on the company (Europe), which is one of the leading global companies in the field of health care, with a long experience extending since 1989.

Executive Director of the Specialized Healthcare Sector, Dr. Ahmed bin Kalban, said that the Dubai Health Authority aims, through this boom, to enhance Dubai’s competitive capabilities in this vital specialty, especially after the center has turned into a global level, comparable to that of developed countries, and aims to meet the volume of demand expected in the future. On the services of physiotherapy medicine, in addition to stimulating the movement of health tourism in this field.

He added: The center’s work revolves around the patient and the dealers in general, by providing patients and reviewers with the highest levels of care, by a multidisciplinary team of physiotherapists, internal medicine and sports medicine, neurologists, psychologists, therapists, nutritionists, and social workers. Everyone has been carefully selected, to ensure the availability of expertise and high efficiency, and then provide competitive services of high quality.

He noted that the center’s work is integrated to serve inpatients and outpatients, outpatient clinics and home care, with a focus on preventive and curative health education programs, to give all patients and clients (adults, youth, adolescents and children) high levels of health well-being.

Regarding the group of new specialties of the center after its modernization and development, Dr. Ahmed bin Kalban stated that, according to the modernization and development work he witnessed, which increased the capacity to 36 inpatient beds and 160 places for outpatients, the center included a group of medical specialties and important and accurate treatment and rehabilitation programs Including: the outpatient rehabilitation program for acute and sub-acute conditions (children and adults), the outpatient rehabilitation program for patients with chronic diseases (children and adults), and the inpatient rehabilitation program (neurological rehabilitation and orthotics). New consultants and specialists from different countries of the world were also recruited to cover all specialties related to physical therapy, as well as occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and social psychologists.

In addition, he says, the center has included another new group of specialties and precise treatment and rehabilitation programs, including: the rehabilitation program for outpatients, over two years of age, adolescents and adults, specializations in the treatment of neurological disorders, orthopedics and trauma, and rheumatism with functional and structural disabilities that cause difficulty. In activism and community participation, rehabilitation programs for patients with neurological or musculoskeletal diseases, as well as post-Covid-19 treatment.

In the same context, he explained that the radical transformations of the center led to the expansion of its services, which became: physical medicine services, rehabilitation, neurology, sports medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, which provides management and treatment of injury, disease or disability, and occupational therapy with training and rehabilitation techniques that help to restoring, strengthening and enhancing the ability of persons with illnesses or injuries to care for themselves and maintain skills necessary for daily or educational activities, speech therapy which provides examination, prevention, evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of dysphagia, speech, language and cognitive communication disorders, as well as orthopedic services dealing with the provision and use of prosthetic devices Like splints and braces for the limbs and spine, an expert can design, manufacture and apply an orthosis for people being served in a cardiovascular treatment center who need devices to support or supplement weak or abnormal joints, limbs or spines.

As explained by Dr. Kalban, the center also included psychiatric services, which are designed to help improve the lives of persons with disabilities, by teaching emotional, cognitive and social skills, and nutrition services that provide advice on food and nutrition and their impact on health and adjusting the diet precisely according to the needs Patient, pharmacy services that provide comprehensive pharmaceutical care and drug management services to ensure final treatment results, in order to achieve customer satisfaction.

The list of services also included: social services, where the social worker participates in educating patients and families about diseases and treatment plans, and psychosocial assessment services to determine mental or emotional distress, where special counseling is provided to patients suffering from a crisis or distress, as well as family management services.

Regarding the partnership between the Dubai Health Authority and the global company (Europe), which will operate the Dubai Center for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Dr. Ahmed bin Kalban spoke, stressing that the partnership and fruitful cooperation between Dubai Health and (Europe) aims to achieve a set of goals, Including: upgrading the level of physical therapy and rehabilitation services, and achieving integration in providing this service at the level of the authority, where patients will be transferred from the authority’s hospitals and the primary health care sector to the center for treatment and then reintegration into society, in addition to revitalizing the health tourism movement in this specialty The important, on which a multidisciplinary and multinational medical and treatment staff are based, in addition to developing a natural medicine and rehabilitation strategy to enhance the best practices of this clinical service across the facilities of the Dubai Health Authority, and to provide the best therapeutic practices, through the application of the highest standards and requirements compatible with specialized international accreditations.

He said: The cooperation also aims to support, promote and develop professional development programs, including: fellowship and approved residency, in coordination with the Medical Education Department at the authority, developing and directing scientific research programs in this specialty, and expanding physical medicine services and rehabilitation for inpatients after acute cases.



