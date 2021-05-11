The Burkina Faso army announced today, Tuesday, that it has carried out a qualitative military operation that has killed many terrorists and destroyed their sites.

Al-Hayish said that his forces killed at least 20 terrorists and destroyed four of their sites in a joint operation in two regions in the north of the country witnessing intense terrorist activity.

The army added, in a statement, that the operation, which began on May 5 in the Sahel and North regions, included conventional and special forces, the air force and the gendarmerie, which is a police unit under the army’s command.

A senior security official said that the operation, which he dubbed “Hon”, meaning “dignity” in the Fula language, is expected to continue for more than a month.

He added that “more than 20 terrorists have been neutralized” with the destruction of four of their sites, pointing to the confiscation of communication tools, ammunition and means of transportation.

Terrorist acts killed about 1,300 people and displaced one million others from their homes in Burkina Faso.

On Saturday, at least three civilians were killed in an attack in the town of Tin-Akouf in the Odalan district, while three soldiers were wounded in an IED attack on the Ciba-Mansila road during two separate attacks in northern Burkina Faso.

On the 3rd of May, at least 25 people were killed and “11 terrorists” were eliminated in an attack on the town of “Koudiel” in eastern Burkina Faso, near the border with Niger.