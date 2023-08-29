Moscow. Australian doctors in Canberra extracted the live roundworm for the first time Ophidascaris robertsi of a human brain, reported the newspaper The Guardian, citing Sanjaya Senanayake, infection specialist.

“Ophidascaris robertsi is a roundworm that can usually be found in pythons. The Canberra Hospital patient marks the world’s first case of the parasite found in humans,” the outlet wrote, adding that in late January 2021, the 64-year-old patient from southeast New South Wales was admitted for the first time. once to a local hospital, after three weeks of abdominal pain and diarrhoea, constant dry cough, fever and night sweats.

In 2022, the patient began to experience forgetfulness and depression, for which she was sent to Canberra Hospital. A brain MRI revealed abnormalities that required surgery.

The worms Ophidascaris robertsi They usually affect carpet pythons, which live near the patient’s house, located next to a lake, according to the doctor.

“Despite not having direct contact with snakes, the woman would often gather native herbs, such as New Zealand spinach, from the area around the lake for cooking,” Senanayake continued.

The scientists assume that the parasite left its python host in the feces and then the patient contracted it by touching the herbs or after eating a dish with them. Senanayake added that the infection contracted through the worm Ophidascaris robertsi it is not transmitted from person to person and will not cause a pandemic like covid-19 or ebola.