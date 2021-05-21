A senior legal advisor, Wajih Amin Abdulaziz, affirmed that preserving professional secrets is an ethical and legal duty required by the public interest, and this is a matter that everyone should pay attention to, especially at the present time and work remotely, and the crime of divulging secrets does not need to fall into the crime of divulging secrets more than one push of a button, stressing that The need to adhere to professional controls to avoid involvement in the crime of divulging secrets.

Finally, the Dubai courts have decided in two different cases, and the investigation authorities accused the accused in the two cases of divulging the secrets of the two companies in which they work. In the first case, the court ruled the conviction of Asian employees who leaked confidential and private information to a competing company that includes a list of contract prices, which led to the loss of the party that They work in important contracts, and also leaked additional information about other companies that deal with their two companies by e-mail.

While the court acquitted two engineers of the same accusation, which is represented in the first disclosure of secrets consisting of designs for one of the projects of his company to the second defendant who works in a competing company.

In light of the development of communication and information technology, and the fact that many companies resort to the remote work of their employees, especially in light of the Corona pandemic, this crime has become more common, according to Abdulaziz, who explained that science-based criminal intent is an essential part of this intentional crime. Abdulaziz told “Emirates Today” that it is necessary to be familiar with the elements and requirements related to this crime in order to avoid falling into it, pointing out that the crime of divulging secrets is legally defined as “the disclosure of facts that have the character of confidentiality from a person entrusted with it by virtue of his status, job or profession in other than the authorized cases.” Legally », in what is defined as a professional secret as every incident or matter related to a natural or legal person required to be concealed by a person legally bound to do so.

He added that “divulging secrets” is an intentional crime that requires a special criminal intention based on knowledge and will. The person’s request is not required not to explicitly disclose it in order for the crime to occur. Rather, this may be implicit as the duty of the doctor, lawyer and banker related to not disclosing the secrets of their clients.

He pointed out that the law also does not require that the owner of the secret be of legal capacity, because the characteristic of “secret” stems from the nature of the fact itself, and in order for the act of disclosure to be punished, it must take place in a clear manner that leaves no room for doubt or interpretation, and is not considered a crime if it is otherwise. Disclosure of the secret is not considered if a doctor publishes a scientific article explaining the symptoms of the disease he treated without mentioning the name of the patient, or the lawyer who explains a legal rule or technical issue he faced in a lawsuit without mentioning its parties.

He explained that the crime of divulging may occur implicitly, as if the trustee of the secret allowed others to see it, or did not prevent others from accessing the secret despite his ability to do so.

Abdulaziz stated that, pursuant to the provisions of Article 379 of the Federal Penal Code, “he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and by a fine of not less than 20 thousand dirhams or by one of these two punishments, whoever by virtue of his profession, profession, or secret warehouse, who discloses it in other than the cases authorized by law He used it for his own benefit or for the benefit of another person, unless the person concerned authorized its disclosure or use. It is noteworthy that this obligation applies to everyone who is considered custodian of a fact or information that is considered to be secret, and whoever interferes, participates in, or incites to this crime without having a functional or professional capacity is punished by the same penalty prescribed for the original interaction.





