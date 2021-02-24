A puppy with six legs was born in Oklahoma (USA) on February 16. This was reported on the Neil Veterinary Hospital’s social media page Facebook…

The owner of the hospital, Dr. Tina Neil, told CNN that a Border Collie / Australian Shepherd puppy was born with eight siblings on February 16 during a severe blizzard. The kid got the nickname Skipper. After the storm, the owners took the puppy to the hospital for veterinarians to examine.

Ultrasound and radiographs showed that Skipper had abnormalities: two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tract, two reproductive regions, two tails and six legs. At the same time, the organs of the animal are in excellent shape, the puppy feels good. The veterinarians continue to monitor him, given the uniqueness of the situation, and intend to help him get rid of the pain so that the Skipper feels comfortable throughout his life.

Earlier, a green puppy was born in a Georgian village near the town of Akhaltsikhe. He was nicknamed the Grinch. Its owner said that representatives of the local zoo had already contacted him, but he did not intend to donate the dog. Together with the Grinch, seven more puppies were born.