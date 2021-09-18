This is the story of Dulce, a poor man dog that can find a home thousands of miles away, after living a life on the street and also having suffered a car accident. All in the indifference of the people who never took care of him. Until an angel accepted his appeal and decided to take him away from all that hell, to finally give him a life worthy of the name.

Dulce is a stray dog ​​who has seen the worst atrocities human beings are capable of on the street. He was alone and injured, because he was the victim of a car accident. We don’t know if he previously had a master who does thrown away in a dumpster for the wounds, as if it were a red object. Or whether it ended up there in another way.

We just know that Dulce was found alone, abandoned, seriously injured inside a garbage can. He was only 5 months old, but you could see from his eyes that he had already been through all the colors. But he had an incredible will to live and finally fate turned favorably on his side.

In fact, one day Dulce met her personal heroine. Passing by a dumpster he heard some strange noises and found that poor animal in really bad shape. He took it and immediately took it to a vet.

According to the doctor, he didn’t have much chance of surviving and he recommended euthanasia. Mely, however, his rescuer, decided to try, paying all the expenses necessary to try to save his life. One month after the first encouraging improvements.

Dog manages to find a home, his forever home

Due to the accident he lost some motor skills, but he trained a lot and can now walk, even if the path was not easy. But he had her best friend next to him, who also managed to find her a home.

She already had enough pets and went on a search for the perfect family. Too bad it was in the United States, but in the end everything went right, thanks to a Canadian organization that took care of everything!

