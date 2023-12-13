High temperature and fever are inherent in many diseases – from acute respiratory viral infections to latent pneumonia, said on Wednesday, December 13, Maxim Novikov, a therapist and pulmonologist at the branch of the Israeli Hadassah clinic in the Skolkovo International Medical Cluster. He named other symptoms of pneumonia and urged to consult a doctor if they exist, since it is impossible to recognize the disease on your own.

The pulmonologist noted that currently many Russians complain of cough, fever, fever up to +40 degrees, sore throat and nasal congestion.

“We cope with illness regardless of whether it was caused by a virus or bacteria. I urge people not to panic,” Novikov said in a conversation with Lenta.Ru.

The specialist urged to trust doctors and not insist on performing a computed tomography (CT) scan of the lungs at the first symptoms of the disease. He clarified that a CT scan should be done if there is no relief in the first five days of illness and a complication in the lungs needs to be excluded.

Earlier that day, Rospotrebnadzor said that the incidence of influenza and ARVI corresponds to seasonal norms. However, the department recommended that Moscow residents use masks in public places, as well as thoroughly sanitize their hands and rinse their noses after visiting public places, the TV channel reports. “Star”.

In turn, the Moscow Health Department denied information about allegedly massive cases of influenza and latent pneumonia among schoolchildren, the TV channel reports “360”.

The department clarified that at the moment in Moscow there is a normal development of the epidemiological situation typical for the autumn-winter season. The incidence rate does not exceed seasonal indicators. Thus, the share of pneumonia in the overall morbidity rate among children does not exceed the indicators of the previous season, reports RT. The share of minors with severe illness from the total number of hospitalized patients is insignificant and does not exceed last year’s values ​​for the same period.

However, the Department of Health clarified that in some cases restrictive measures were indeed introduced. Thus, about 1% of preschool groups and the same number of classes were quarantined for acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) and influenza, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

They also recalled that timely vaccination is the only truly reliable protection against the flu and its consequences.