Tourists from Germany who want to visit Russia face serious difficulties already at the stage of choosing transport and buying a ticket. Publicist Dirk Engelhardt in an article Berliner Zeitung dated March 7, spoke about the problems that he encountered when he decided to visit Kaliningrad.

“Instead of driving, I wanted to take the train calmly. But my request for a ticket from a train travel agency in Berlin, where I usually buy tickets abroad, received the answer: “For ethical reasons, we do not sell tickets to Russia,” the author shared.

In addition, trains from Poland to Kaliningrad also do not go now, so the choice fell on a bus from Gdansk. However, the man received a negative response to the purchase of this ticket. “They don’t want to sell tickets to customers like me anymore,” he explained. Nevertheless, Engelhardt noted that obtaining a visa and other preparations for the trip were quite simple.

“I received a Russian visa for 50 euros online within two days, and booking a hotel went without any problems. So I took the train to Gdansk and then bought a bus ticket to Kaliningrad for 40 euros,” he wrote, adding that he ended up covering the 165 km journey in five hours due to passport control at the border.

In Kaliningrad itself, a German tourist who had previously visited Russia 16 years ago was surprised by the ease of ordering a taxi and the availability and quality of food in supermarkets and markets.

Earlier, in December 2023, it was reported how a traffic jam of 300 cars with foreign license plates formed on the Polish-Russian border. According to eyewitnesses, the traffic jam at the entrance from Poland to Kaliningrad consisted of more than 300 cars, the majority of which had German license plates.

Earlier, in September, Vera Tariverdieva, art director of the XIII International Organ Competition named after Mikael Tariverdieva, spoke about the logistical difficulties foreigners faced on their way to Kaliningrad, where the event was held. According to her, some were flying to Russia with a transfer in Istanbul, others were flying through Poland and then on transfers. The transfer budget has become many times larger, she noted.