A public hospital in Madrid creates the first system to map the heart in 10 minutes without intervening

The Gregorio Marañón University Hospital has created the first non -invasive system in the world of global heart mapping in real time, called Corify, the result of twenty years of research and has already been applied to treat arrhythmias in 1,800 patients, half under the umbrella of clinical studies, and the other half after obtaining the CE certification, out of research protocols.

This technological innovation consists of a vest with electrodes that, adhered to the trunk of the person under study, allow simultaneously registering the electrical activity in all the cavities of the main organ of the circulatory system, quickly and precisely, in just ten minutes.

With this device, doctors can observe a three -dimensional representation of the heart, without having to have subject the patient to catheterization, a computerized axial tomography (TAC) or a previous resonance, improving their safety and comfort, as well as the detection and treatment of arrhythmias, facilitating clinical decision making in an optimal time.

20 years of work

Corify has been the result of twenty -year work of the Cardiology Service of the Translational Research Laboratory of Marañón, with the collaboration of its Health Research Institute, the Innovation Support Unit and the Polytechnic University of Valencia.

Technology, chosen as the innovation of the year by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology of the European Commission in 2020, facilitates both the diagnosis to decide whether an intervention is necessary and support during catheterization, helping clinicians identify the region of the heart that originates irregularity and inequality in its operation.

Another of the advantages of the device is that it can significantly reduce the costs associated with the management of arrhythmias, as the Cardiology area is one of which concentrates more resources and patients.

The Madrid Minister of Health, Fatima Matute, has known this technology applied in a demonstration made in the maternal-child of this center, where she has dedicated “applause” to professionals who “find solutions for the real problems of people.” Matute has been proud of this “Milestone of Madrid Health” and has recognized the work of the professionals of the cardiology service of this hospital, which is “among the best in the world”, according to the classification of the American magazine Newsweek.

It has already obtained the CE certification, which allows its commercial sale in the European Union and its use in hospitals and Cardiac Cares of Old Continent. Currently, they are analyzing the behavior of areas of the heart with fibrosis or with scar to see if from outside the need for defibrillator treatments or other interventions of other interventions can be predicted.

Arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia, affect millions of people around the world, which entails significant health risks. More than 30 % of adults will suffer from arrhythmias, which means increasing the risk of mortality and also suffering from stroke and heart failure, a problem that is increasing. Traditional methods for the electrical study of the main organ of the circulatory system are less effective, more incomplete, or need to go associated with complex and more harmful radiological systems for the patient.