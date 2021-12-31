In St. Petersburg, a park will be laid out in honor of the protagonist of the film “The Irony of Fate”, People’s Artist of the RSFSR, actor Andrei Myagkov. This was reported on Friday, December 31, “KP – St. Petersburg“.

It will be located on Ivanovskaya Street in the Nevsky District of the city, where the actor’s family lived after the war.

According to the St. Petersburg deputy Alexei Tsivilev, such a proposal was put forward by representatives of the Ivanovsky municipal district, and the Toponymic Commission supported the idea of ​​renaming the place.

Theater and film actor Andrei Myagkov was born in Leningrad in 1938. In the movie, he first appeared in 1965 as a dentist. He also starred in Ryazanov’s films such as Office Romance, Garage and Cruel Romance, and also starred as Zhenya Lukashin in The Irony of Fate.

The film “Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!” (1975) scored the highest number of views on New Year’s 2021, as evidenced by data from the online cinema search engine IVI, released on December 29. The top 5 also includes the films Home Alone (1990), Ivan Vasilyevich Changes His Profession (1973), The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).