SberZdorovye psychotherapist Gurgen Khachaturyan stated that watching a movie is a separate direction in psychotherapeutic practice. In the interview “RIA News“On April 9, the expert told which films are better for people to watch in order to cope with a difficult life situation and depression.

So, according to Khachaturian, for the best therapy, it is necessary to watch a movie for at least a month. These sessions usually take place in a group. It is specified that after watching the film, a person receives an emotional response, according to the results of which psychological work with a specialist is further carried out. Thus, the emotions from watching a movie can help the therapist understand the patient’s hidden problems that need to be solved.

“Watching movies can provide direction for finding an independent answer and, as a result, provide a way out of depressive and other states,” the specialist explained.

To fill life with positive content, Khachaturian advised watching films such as “It Can’t Be Better”, “But What About Bob”, “Uwe’s Second Life”. To find answers to questions about life and death, friendship and love, he advised to look at “Big”, “Kid”, “Breakfast Club”.

The expert advises those who find themselves in a difficult life situation, lonely people to watch “Games of the Mind”, “Intersteller”, “Until I played in the box”, “Gravity”, “1 + 1”, “And in my soul I dance”, “Society of the Dead poets “.

On April 8, it was reported that American scientists came to the conclusion that patients with diagnosed clinical depression are prone to accelerated cellular aging.

Scientists have found that in the blood tests of patients with this disorder, an increased level of methylation is recorded in some regions of DNA, which causes a process during which its genetic structure changes in some parts of the cell. This mechanism is the process of cell aging. Thus, the cellular age is higher in patients with clinical depression.