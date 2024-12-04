Psychology allows us to better understand the behaviors and roles that people adopt in many areas, even in the difficult world of couple relationships. In this field, the truth is that there are many stereotypes and that each person’s character also causes them to take on different roles and functions.

In any case, the conclusions reached by the researchers of a study recently carried out in the Netherlands are surprising, the conclusions of which will soon be published in the journal ‘Behabioral and Brain Sciences’. And as its main authors, Iris Wahring, Jeffry Simpson and Paul van Lange, have advanced, it seems clear that men depend more on committed relationships than women.

The research has shed light on something that many people normally believe is the opposite, that they are the most hooked and in need of having a stable partner. Researchers have been analyzing and reviewing the publications made so far on the role differences in heterosexual relationships and they assure that, in reality, it seems that this is not the case.

For three reasons

Thus, they have come to the conclusion that the traditional roles, which usually end up being replicated in cultural representations, magazines and films, have been inverted, as reported by the Dutch newspaper ‘NL Times’. Likewise, there has always been a tendency to show that men are more reluctant to commit. In practice, however, researchers deduce that they end up giving more importance to achieving a long-term stable partner and once they reach this point they depend much more on the relationship.









Paul van Lange, professor of Psychology at the Vgoverns the University of Amsterdam and one of the authors of the study points to three reasons To argue this position: they assume many more domestic responsibilities (and they face many difficulties if they do not help them); They tend to have stronger sexual desires (which can be better satisfied within a committed relationship) and, most notable to researchers, is that men find it easier to express their emotional vulnerability and share their feelings in a stable relationship.

For their part, women usually have emotional support networks broader and that go beyond the couple: they share feelings with friends, family and acquaintances, which reduces their dependence on a single partner. Along these lines, men tend to feel lonelier after a breakup and women show more of a sense of relief and they are also the ones who mainly initiate divorces (in 70% of cases, according to the authors).

Another aspect that they take into account in the study is that the life expectancy and good health of men “is more closely related to being in a committed relationship than that of women.” Likewise, the authors emphasize that, due to historical roles, it is stated that men should not express their vulnerability and that has caused many to bring out their most sensitive aspects in the most intimate sphere.

Still, the authors make clear that these roles are evolving. “We are seeing a shift towards smaller differences between men and women,” says Van Lange. The best example is that the new generations They are growing up without so many stereotypes, which can end up reducing this emotional dependence.