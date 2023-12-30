On December 30, Daria Mikhailova, a child psychologist at the medical rehabilitation department of the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital (a branch of the Russian National Research Medical University named after N.I. Pirogov) of the Russian Ministry of Health, told Izvestia how to properly organize a child’s leisure time during the long winter holidays.

Firstly, according to her, when planning leisure activities, you should not forget about the daily routine, which is best observed even during free time from school. The exception is New Year's Eve: here you can allow children to fully enjoy the holiday atmosphere.

“Secondly, walks in the fresh air remain extremely important (as during school hours). Walking together with children brings great joy to all participants, establishing parent-child relationships. They also make an invaluable contribution to health, strengthening the immune system (low temperatures improve the body’s defense mechanisms, and there are almost no dust particles in the fresh cold air),” added the child psychologist.

She also noted that it is important to involve children in making a plan: on what day and where you will go. It is necessary that the whole family is involved in this process and everyone's opinion is taken into account.

Among the possible leisure options, the specialist noted: a trip to visit family or friends; organizing a short trip to a neighboring city or a one-day mini-trip in your city (parks, estates, skating rinks, museums, exhibitions, eco-farms, etc. are suitable); master classes and open lessons, which can be an excellent option not only for an active pastime, but also for meeting new people; various activities – karting, swimming pool, climbing wall, water park, horse riding.

“To prevent the holidays from turning into intense “tours”, from which you then need to rest, it is important to maintain a balance of active and passive pastime. In this case, the child’s nervous system will recover, process all incoming stimuli, and form new neural connections. Alternate active activities with days at home, when you can play your favorite board games, draw, read books and just talk with each other on different topics,” added Mikhailova.

If a child refuses offers to spend leisure time and prefers to stay at home, the specialist advised trying to find out the reason for this behavior. Perhaps the child's level of exhaustion at the end of the year is so high that he actually needs time to regain his physical strength.

“If your child prefers to stay at home to spend more time on gadgets, try to be understanding about his choice. If it is still important for you to spend time together outside the apartment, demonstrate your sincere desire, give arguments in favor of what the child will get from it. “Together we will see something that we have never seen before! I would really like to be next to you at this moment!”, “I know how much you like speed! I haven't been on a roller coaster for so long! I’d be happy to keep you company!” – advised the child psychologist.

