It is quite likely that being organizing things at home we will get around with an object or garment that makes us ask ourselves: “Why have I kept this?”. This issue hides much more crumb than it may seem a priori, as psychologist Mary E. Dozier describes in an article published in The conversation.

Dozier, an attached professor at Mississippi State University, specializes in investigating the evaluation and treatment of accumulation disorder, especially in adults over 60 years. This psychiatric condition is defined by The need to save objects and the difficulty getting rid of current possessions. However, it is not necessary to reach clinical diagnosis extremes to experience problems with disorder, says this expert. “Afferring things that have a sentimental value or that could be useful in the future is a natural part of aging,” he says.

After investigating the reasons that explain our desire to accumulate objects, the psychologist points out that the values ​​of each are key. “People can save things not for fear of losing them, but because saving them is consistent with their values“, indicates. A study carried out by Dozier in 2024 managed to demonstrate that” adopting a securities -based approach to order the help of older adults to reduce disorder at home and increase its positive affection, a mental state characterized by feelings as joy and satisfaction. “

As he explains, “too often, people focus on the immediate capacity of an object to” cause joy “and forget to consider If an object has a greater meaning and purpose“However, it continues,” values ​​are the abstract beliefs that humans use to create our goals. Values ​​are everything that drives us and can include family, faith or frivolity. “

Being a subjective concept, What people identify as important To conserve too It is subjective. At this point, the psychologist has set a very representative example: “The dress I used for my sister’s wedding reminded me of a wonderful day. However, when I didn’t look good, I gave it away because doing so was more consistent with my values Useful and help: I ​​wanted the dress to go to someone who would need it and use it.

For this reason, instead of questioning the reasons that a person could have to stay with an object, the most useful, in the opinion of this expert, it would be to “concentrate on The reasons To discard it and goals that he has for his home and his life. “

If at some point we see ourselves in the situation of having to order and rule out things at home, the technique of this psychologist would consist of Start writing our values. “Defining consistent objectives with your values ​​for the use of your space can help you maintain motivation while ordering. Are your desk to work more efficiently? Are you doing space in the kitchen countertops to bake cookies with your grandchildren? “, He says.

Although these values ​​can sometimes enter into conflict, Dozier concludes that “it can Be useful to reflect about conserving or discarding an object “, and advises to maintain a” curious attitude and without prejudice “if you are helping a loved one to order, since where only one sees hit, the other person sees a treasure.