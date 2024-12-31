The color psychology studies the impact that colors have on the emotions and behavior of the person who wears it and on the people who perceive it. This time in the color palette the one chosen is red. Iconic in the cinema, the famous red dress Marilyn Monroe in ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ or that of Audrey Hepburn while she went down the stairs in ‘Funny Face’ are still preserved in memory. They have even been the leitmotiv of a film in ‘The Woman Dressed in Red’.

It has negative connotations, such as danger or death. The truth is that its symbolism is broad. Lara Ferreiro, psychology expert, points out that the color red is one of her favorites. «It represents heat, flame or strength, and is associated with people with a lot of stimulation and courage. It is a very powerful color that transmits strength, love and security, although it is also associated with tension or blood: Those who wear red transmit safety and strengthand big brands use it,” he says.

Not in vain was it the color par excellence of the designer Valentino. The well-known Valentino red attracted all eyes. The designer himself even said that the possibilities of red are endless. The Spanish psychologist Jonathan García-Allen explains in ‘Clarín’ that red, both in humans and animals, increases heart rate, produces adrenalinestimulates appetite and raises the level of energy, excitement and enthusiasm. And those who use it have great drive, they are adventurous people and have a strong character that makes them good leaders.

Ferreiro also points out that this tone looks good from a distance, “those who wear red usually use it.” mainly on weekendsspecifically Friday and Saturday. During the week we use more neutral colors to go to work,” he says.









Personalities who use this color

He explains that he usually uses it independent, autonomous and perhaps a little narcissistic people. And for Ferreiro, those who do not use it in their lives are people who want to go unnoticed: «I call them ‘turtle people’ because they have less strength, they usually have physical complexes and they like to go unnoticed more. Since red is also associated with sex, we could say that they are not passionate profiles and they do not like eroticism and sensuality.

Other traits of those who like to wear red are that they are proactive, persevering individuals. «On the other hand, wearing red also gives them a feeling of power and controlwhich is ideal in moments where they want to project confidence, such as at a formal dinner, when closing a new business agreement or when leading a meeting,” says García-Allen. Having said that, what will be your chosen color for your next important meeting.