The color black is a recurring resource in many cultures and it goes without saying that in fashion it can be a fetish color. Not in vain, Coco Chanel already emphasized in her style book that this color represents the elegance. His are phrases like: «I imposed black. It is still a strong color today. Black destroys everything what is around them” or “Women think of all colors except the absence of them. The black man has it all.”

Although many choose black based on something as prosaic as their eye color or the tone of their hair, there are also deeper reasons that are intended to be conveyed when wearing a garment of this shade. The color psychology It studies what colors produce in a person’s emotions and behaviors, and each color has a meaning.

Positive points

Psychologist Lara Ferreiro explained to ABC that black is seen by some as a tone that represents “evil” things, but it also has its bright side. It can symbolize simplicity and internal order. «For many people, black represents strength, that is, seriousness. It is an easily combinable tone so it is normal to use it. In fact, in a job interview it brings a lot of formality“, says.

The fashion magazine ‘L’Officiel’ points out that “black is the color to wear when trying to impress, reassure or seduce. Conveys credibility». What’s more, in a survey, 64% of men and half of women considered black to be a color that conveys confidence.









And in the world of marketing and advertising, brands use it to generate an image of exclusivity and strength. Black in Japan is called “kuro” and has connotations of mystery and depth.

Negative points

However, for others, the negative connotations when talking about this color. Ferreiro describes that black in Western culture is often related to darkness, sin, and death. Or to represent grief or sadness.

The expert adds that people who feel alone or are suffering feel comfortable wearing black clothing. “Depending on your personality you can perceive it in one way or another, because black also conveys peace for many people,” he says.

Personalities who use this color

Ferreiro summarizes some traits of those who wear black:

represents the penalty : Depressed patients dress in black.

It means protection : “I had an overweight patient who told me that she wore black to protect herself and not attract attention,” says the psychologist.

It’s intimidating : “Some psychological variables that we can associate with black people are concealment, lying, cruelty, manipulation and betrayal,” he describes.

The individualistic and introverted people You can also use this color.

In addition, you have at your disposal the Luscher Test in which there are eight colors and you must order them according to your current preferences. This way you can discover which color defines you the most and find out if in this case it is black.