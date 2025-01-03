This January 6, 2025 we will once again experience one of the most special State Lottery and Betting games, the Child’s Draw. With the Christmas Lottery that is now behind us and made numerous people in Spain lucky, there are many who are waiting this second chance to get it.

With the excitement that characterizes these events, there is little time left to prepare the tickets we want for the draw on the next Three Kings’ Day, in which, in less than an hour, we will know if we are the winners of one of the multiple awards.

Although there are many opportunities to win a pinch with the Lotería del Niño, the main and most abundant prizes are three: the first, which distributes 200,000 euros to the tenththe second with 75,000 euros to the tenth and the third with 25,000 euros to the tenth.

The participants surely already have their tickets saved but, if you are still looking to have more numbers in your possession or have not yet decided on one, the words of a psychic who calls himself a ‘visionary of numbers, chance or mathematics’ who has shared the that he believes that It will be the number of the first prize in this Children’s Lottery 2025. He has done it from the administration that dreamed that it would distribute the ‘Gordo’ del Niño and, together with a friend by video call, they have explained their prediction:









They begin by talking about how they were close to winning a second prize in the Christmas Lottery: “It’s going to be the nephew who already gave a number, he said, ‘David, this number is going to come up in a second prize’ and just three balls before it came out.” the second prize. For three balls, but he was there and, now, he wants to share with all of us who wants to know what the important number is… Here we are never saying that we play, here everyone is responsiblebut he wants to share because he believes in that number totally, firmly.

A psychic gives the number of the first prize of the Lotería del Niño and says in which administration it is

«Take a pencil and paper […] It is located in Loja, Granadain a very beautiful town that is the first time I have visited, but it is true that I dreamed about this place and I know that they (the lotteries) are going to give a Gordo del Niño and the administration is called ‘The magic drop of gold’ Until then I can tell you where the tenth is. Next, he proceeds to give his prediction: «Here you have the Gordo del Niño 2025: 22351».

Known on social networks as ‘El Sobrino’, this person assures that this will be the number awarded with the largest sum of money in said draw. Furthermore, the person with whom he made the video call, who also implies that he has this type of ability to guess numbers, tells him that, when relating letters and numbers, his name ends in 51coinciding with the completion of the figure that ‘El Sobrino’ has given, “I’ll leave it there,” he emphasizes. As can be read in the TikTok comments and when checked on the State Lottery and Betting page, the number given by this psychic it’s already sold out.