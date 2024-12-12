Santi Rivero received messages like this: “Faggot, you are a faggot and a son of a bitch, we are going to catch you and we are going to kill you.”
The PSOE deputy in the Madrid Assembly Santi Rivero has made public that on November 2 he received death threats with homophobic insults. The threats came from a real Instagram profile, with more than 1400 followers and more than 200…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#PSOE #deputy #Madrid #denounces #death #threats #homophobic #insults #Instagram
Leave a Reply