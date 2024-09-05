Focus Entertainment has put up for grabs a PS5 branded Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2fully customised aesthetically to reflect the style of Space Marine armour.
The sails of the PlayStation 5 Slim used as a base are in fact light blue, feature a series of golden friezes and the halo at the top, while the DualSense controller features the same colour with white buttons and the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 logo on the touchpad.
That’s not all: the console and controller can be placed on a sort of diorama that seems to reproduce the ruins of Avaraxone of the planets that we will have the opportunity to visit during the Space Marine 2 campaign, and judging from the photos the level of detail of the sculpt is truly excellent.
How to win it?
To coincide with the release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, enter the competition run by Focus Entertainment, also valid for Italian usersit’s very simple.
All you have to do, in fact, is follow the publisher’s profile on Twitter, retweet and like the postthen respond using the hashtag #SpaceMarine2.
The winner drawn will be notified by Focus Entertainmentwho will send him the branded PS5 in question and a code to download Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
