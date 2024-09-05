Focus Entertainment has put up for grabs a PS5 branded Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2fully customised aesthetically to reflect the style of Space Marine armour.

The sails of the PlayStation 5 Slim used as a base are in fact light blue, feature a series of golden friezes and the halo at the top, while the DualSense controller features the same colour with white buttons and the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 logo on the touchpad.

That’s not all: the console and controller can be placed on a sort of diorama that seems to reproduce the ruins of Avaraxone of the planets that we will have the opportunity to visit during the Space Marine 2 campaign, and judging from the photos the level of detail of the sculpt is truly excellent.