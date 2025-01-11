The tie is of no use to either Espanyol or Leganés, but it suits Borja Jiménez’s men better, who have deprived the parakeet team of getting out of the decline. In a game full of occasionsthe two goalkeepers played a fundamental role. Joan Garcia He dressed as a hero and saved his team up to four times, while Dmitrovic made a great save to prevent a very tight header from Kumbulla from going up on the scoreboard. Espanyol was already tasting victory when Véliz scored in the 85th minute what would have been the winning goal if the Argentine striker had not touched the ball with his arm.

Espanyol took to the field stomping. In the first play of the match, the blue and white team managed to force a corner that Pol Lozano sent to the far post. Král returned the ball to the six-yard box and Cabrera He was the one who, with a header, scored the 1-0 when barely the second minute of the game had passed.

Leganés wanted to respond quickly to calm the euphoria unleashed in Cornellà. Raba served as a corner and Nastasic warned with a header that licked the crossbar of Joan García. Ten minutes later, the warning turned into a goal. Miguel de la Fuente attended with great quality to Cissewho was waiting deep in the enormous gap that the mismatch of the Perica defense left in the area. The Spanish players claimed Tapia’s hand at the start of the play.

The match did not give rise to respites. The requests to the referee and the occasions livened up the atmosphere in the parakeet fief. In the 24th minute, Jofre was unsuccessful in a clear shot from the edge of the area and, in the 30th, Dmitrovic He made a save that caused Kumbulla’s header to hit the post and not enter the goal.









The number of occasions The non-materialities that Espanyol accumulated in such a short time left the team and the fans in despair. Ten minutes before the break, Omar put in a very dangerous cross from the baseline. Puado seemed to be the best positioned to finish it off, but he finally appeared Jofre and ended up crashing the ball against the parakeet captain.

Espanyol returned from the locker room with the intention of prolonging the series of chances in the first half. Puado controlled in the crescent and he shot with great intention looking for Dmitrovic’s left corner, but the ball came out a few centimeters from the Pepinera goal.

The match was a constant back-and-forth and hardly had stretches of long, horizontal possessions. Leganés wanted to face the danger from Espanyol and, in the 58th minute, Miguel gained position over Omar and stood against Joan Garciawho came out with everything and deflected the Leganés winger’s shot with his leg.

Jofre once again had a very clear opportunity when he received a filtered pass from Foundlingalready recovered from a serious knee injury, which left him against Dmitrovic. When the pepinero goalkeeper seemed already beaten, Sergio appeared to block the lethal shot of the parakeet youth squad.

The visitors barely reached the rival area, but when they did they spread panic in the Cornellà stands. Instead, Espanyol had them in all colorsbut, unable to materialize their efforts, the Barcelona team became desperate and began to rush.

With fifteen minutes remaining, Leganés got their act together and burned all their efforts to take the three points. The Madrid team had a triad of occasions in the 74th minute that, thanks to the post and Joan García, ended in nothing. First Neyou shot the post, then Miguel forced García to do a very worthwhile stretch and, finally, Juan Cruz finished from point-blank range, but the Espanyol goalkeeper barely needed a moment to get up and save your team again of getting behind on the scoreboard.

The chances that both teams had gave rise to thinking that the match was not going to end in a draw. In ’85, it seemed that the team that was finally going to break the balance was going to be Espanyol. Exposito leaked a ball so that Suitcase will note the one It would have been the winning goal if, when controlling him, the Argentine striker had not touched him with his arm.

Although either team could have taken the victory, Leganés pushed harder in the final stretch of the match. Diego Garcia He had the winning goal in his boots, already in injury time. The Pepinero attacker found himself alone against Joan García, but the parakeet goalkeeper once again saved his team by stopping with his arm the shot that would have meant the cucumber victory.

The tie is more useful for the people of Madrid than to the people of Barcelona. In a match full of chances, Puado’s goal and Cissé’s they split some boards that do not allow Espanyol to get out of relegation or Leganés to move away from the red zone.

MATCH SHEET

ESPANYOL: Joan García, Omar, Cabrera, Kumbulla, Brian, Tejero (62′ Véliz), Kral (90+3′ Cheddira), Pol (79′ Calero), Antoniu (62′ Expósito), Jofre (79′ Cardona), Handful.

LEGANÉS: Dmitrovic, Tapia, Sergio G., Cisse, Miguel (85′ Diego García), Raba (68′ Javier Hernández), Cruz, Rosier, Darko, Neyou (85′ R. López), Nastasic.

GOALS: 1-0 Cabrera (2′), 1-1 Cisse (14′).

REFEREE: Matrínez Munuera (Valencian). He cautioned Kral (14′), Omar (15′), Raba (45+1′), Darko (71′).