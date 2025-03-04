In a season of grays and few boates in nerión, it is worth highlighting the irruption in the Seville FC Of one of the winter signings, the Swiss Rubén Vargas. Its adaptation to the pepper team has been immediate, with performance above … The average from day one. Vargas, which also had the advantage of the language by perfectly handling Spanish, has conceded as a glove in the club and in the city. His signing is undoubtedly a success of the sports direction of Victor Ortathat he knew how to be in a timely man to capture a European poster footballer who had decided to leave the Augsburg to make a new jump in his career. There the Sevilla FC appeared with skill to seduce the player, who quickly excited himself with the Nervionense project and the door that opened in the Spanish League. We had to negotiate quickly with the Germans. Vargas faced the final stretch of his contract and became an appetizing piece in the winter market, so that the threat of interference of third clubs was there. The augsburg ended up accepting the Sevillista offer of 2.5 million of euros more bonus. Just two months later, the operation points round for Sevilla FC, which has added its ranks to a new franchise footballer at the balance price. Vargas also has 26 years and race ahead to continue revaluing. There is no doubt that the Blanquirroja entity has been made with a shaft player below its real value. In the short time it has been in Sánchez-Pizjuán, the Swiss end has only increased its price.

Vargas arrived and hit in Sevilla FC. From your landing, it is Fixed holder in his coach’s scheme, Xavi García Pimientawhich has made him an irreplaceable player. The Swiss has injected a plus of competitiveness to a team that is not left over precisely. Sum overflow, generation of occasions and has a good blow, in addition to offering a fundamental work capacity in the defensive system. He has taken over the left wing, although he also develops inside with great skill. In short, the arrival of Vargas has meant great news for pepper. The Helvetic has managed to move from eleven to all the companions who competed in their position, case of Ejke, small or stanis idumbo.

Next to Badé and LukebakioRubén Vargas aims to complete a trio of soccer players with added value in this Sevilla FC. For the first two, the club already threw back in the last transfers window multimillionaire offers. The players wanted to continue in Nervión and stayed, but the truth is that Sevilla FC cannot endure too much time in their compromised economic situation without making some great sale. Summer movements will be inevitable. Meanwhile, the club kneads and protects the one who must become its next great asset, a Rubén Vargas which is already a reality in LaLiga and to which Sevilla FC, as ABC has learned, has placed a termination clause exactly like that of Dodi Lukebakio, of 40 million euros. The Swiss contract extends for four and a half seasons, until June 2029.

With this clause, Sevilla FC can be relatively quiet with Rubén Vargas, who continues to acquire gallons in the team in record time and is called to collect the Lukebakio witness as an offensive lighthouse before the foreseeable departure of the Belgian next summer. It will be difficult to retain the former Hertha, who already adds 11 goals in LaLiga in the absence of a third of the championship to be played. Already in January, the Naples proceeds his signing and the Saudi Arabia al-nassr went with everything to take it. The team in which Milita Cristiano Ronaldo would have offered more than 8 million euros of salary to the Belgian international and was willing to pay around 45 million euros for the transfer, a figure higher than that of his termination clause. However, Lukebakio, 27, told the club that stayed, as Badé rejected the Aston Villa de Monchi.

Present and future

Rubén Vargas is the new reference for a Sevilla FC in reconstruction. The club knows that the Helvetic can be Another check for the futurelike his partner Lukebakio. Protects it, pamper it. But above all it will be eager for the end to continue growing inside the team and will be a leadership that the course that comes may be necessary. They already begin to know in LaLiga how Vargas spends after leaving their seal for almost six uninterrupted seasons in the German Bundesliga, which came very young, with 21 years old recently. In total, with the Augsburg he played 161 games in which he signed 23 goals and granted 19 assists. Of Dominican father and Swiss mother, is one of the heavyweights of his selection, with 50 internationalities, in which he has achieved eight goals and eight assists. He played the final phases of the 2020 and 2024 Eurocups, as well as the 2022 World Cup.