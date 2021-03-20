Young, low-income women in Romania are captured with the ‘lover boy’ ruse: A member of the network begins to haunt a town, chooses a vulnerable girl, falls in love with her, even meets her family and, with promises, takes her away from the environment. Belonging to a pimping organization, it is handed over to be transferred to countries such as Spain, Denmark, United Kingdom and Germany. The victims are forced to work as prostitutes who, relentlessly, are sold without the minimum hygienic condition. Not even in these times of covid. Of these, at least seven women were transferred to Spain, and now released in Girona (Catalonia).

The sexual exploitation network, which has been dismantled by the National Police, marked his victims. Like animals in property. With tattoos that linked them to the clan for life. In addition to the sign engraved on the skin with indelible ink, he made the message clear: he would only live if he was a prostitute, according to the National Police.

The tattoo was an identification that pimps from other gangs could read. In fact, the dismantled Romanian organization claimed ‘monopolize the street prostitution business»In a couple of areas of the Catalan city, through the« use of violence and intimidation against other women and pimps ». Either they were expelled or had to be paid a percentage. They also used young women to create pornographic content.

In total, they have been released 18 women, one of them a minor, also forced to prostitute herself, as the investigators have revealed. In the joint operation between the Romanian and Spanish authorities, more than 15 homes have been searched in both countries, and eight people have been arrested, including two who are attributed the leadership of the organization. The detainees have entered prison.