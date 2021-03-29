Máximo Kirchner has been denounced for illicit enrichment. The investigation is delegated to the prosecutor’s office of Eduardo Taiano, who must determine if there are irregularities in the origin and amounts of the assets included by the national deputy in his last sworn statement, where he admitted a fortune of 292 million pesos. To do so, data from that declaration will be crossed with the previous ones, and also with the appraisals that were carried out on the companies of the Kirchner family. In 2005, when Taiano had to decide whether or not to appeal the dismissal of Néstor Kirchner for the same crime, they kidnapped his son for a few hours.

In just twelve months, Máximo Kirchner increased his assets by almost 50%. In his last sworn statement before the Anticorruption Office (OA), corresponding to the fiscal period 2019, he declared more than 291,739,213.02 pesos, against 191,182,823 pesos that he had dumped in the official documentation the previous year.

To analyze the makeup of his fortune, the prosecutor Taiano requested the sworn statements of the deputy and leader of La Cámpora from the body headed by Felix Crous. Not only the last one corresponding to the fiscal period 2019, but also all the previous ones since he assumed his seat in Congress.

OA took more than a month in submitting all the required documentation. The objective is to analyze year after year how the patrimony of Cristina Kirchner’s son evolved, denounced for the first time for alleged illicit enrichment.

These sworn statements are part of an even greater intersection that will be carried out by the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. As he could know Clarion From judicial sources, the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) was required all the related patrimonial documentation Máximo Kirchner, to the three family firms and to the set of properties they own.

The TOF 5 is responsible for carrying out the lawsuit against Cristina Kirchner and her children, Máximo and Florencia, for money laundering. Two files were filed there: Hotesur, where the hotel firm was investigated and used, according to the accusation, to the laundering of 80 million pesos, and on the other hand The Willows, the real estate agency designated as “a non-commercial screen”, for the laundering of more than 30 million.

Now the prosecution will cross all the numbers of the patrimony declared by Máximo Kirchner with the appraisal that the judicial intervention carried out on the assets of the companies and their properties.

On the one hand, there are the suspicions that the lawyer Silvina Martinez overturned in his complaint against the leader of La Cámpora. In the complaint that began this file, it was argued that the deputy’s assets would have a value greater than declared, since they would amount to 25 million dollars. The list is made up of 26 properties product of the succession of his father, and that for the most part he shares in equal parts with his sister Florencia. Also the shareholding in three companies, money deposits in the country and a savings bank in dollars.

“From the valuations carried out by the auditors in the judicial files, it appears that Máximo Kirchner has a registered and accounted white equity that exceeds 25 million dollars. Together with Florencia Kirchner, he has a joint equity of more than 50 million dollars (US $ 50,200,349). But to arrive at the final figure, hopened to add another 27 properties that they belonged to Néstor Kirchner and whose headlines are now the national deputy and his sister, “says Martínez’s complaint.

These are the numbers that the prosecutor’s office seeks to clarify to determine whether or not it will impute the vice president’s son. The figures that are going to be contrasted are, on the one hand, the value declared by Máximo Kirchner regarding his shareholding in Los Sauces SA, about 6,667,336 pesos. Meanwhile, its shares in Hotesur SA, the hotel company also investigated for money laundering operations, were valued at 10,151,867 pesos. On the other hand, COMA SA – a Kirchner company that is inactive – was valued at 94,682 pesos.

According to the report of the judicial auditors, the real estate is worth 973 million pesos and it has a liability of more than 4.5 million (debts of one of the hotels in El Calafate, and of the vice president’s house, among others). Máximo Kirchner is the majority partner.

In this regard, Martínez pointed out that this year the Los Sauces Casa Patagónica hotel was valued by the auditors at 15 million dollars. “However, Máximo Kirchner, in his last sworn statement of 2019 valued the hotel at 585,420.33 dollars ($ 34,943,740)”.

At the same time, the Alto Calafate Hotel “was valued by the judicial auditors in 8 million dollars, according to the appraisal of the last insurance contracted. But Máximo Kirchner declared that the Hotesur company, with the Alto Calafate hotel included, was worth only 10 million pesos ($ 10,151,867.20) in 2019, “says the lawyer’s complaint.

As these numbers are part of the complaint, Taiano will cross-link them to detect if Máximo Kirchner committed any irregularity in the declaration of his assets. The prosecutor is the same whose son was kidnapped in 2005, when he had to decide whether or not to appeal the first dismissal of Néstor Kirchner in an accusation of illicit enrichment, a resolution that he had to take again in 2008 and 2009. Taiano is also one of the prosecutors summoned by Anses to retire for having initiated the corresponding procedures.

In the context of the files that are in TOF 5 and that will lead to an eventual trial to the bench of the accused to the Kirchner family, the vice president’s lawyer –Carlos Beraldi-, requested that the interventions cease dictated since 2016. He argued that the intervention is not properly administered, with properties not rented and accumulation of debts.

The 26 properties that Máximo and Florencia Kirchner inherited from their father are under the orbit of the Condominium, which is also intervened. As the owner of 50% of the properties, the deputy accumulated tax debts for more than 4 million pesos that entered the tax moratorium and whose fees (96 in total), are paid by the judicial intervention.

