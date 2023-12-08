Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche suggested this Friday that last August’s elections won by Bernardo Arévalo, of the Semilla Movement, should be declared “null and void” due to anomalies in the minutes, in a new attempt to hinder the president’s rise to power. elected, scheduled for January 14. The statements made at a press conference in Guatemala City caused a quick condemnation of the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) who criticized what he considered an “attempted coup d’état by the Public Ministry of Guatemala.”

Curruchiche, a prosecutor strongly questioned in his country and who has been identified as a corrupt actor by the United States, said he will present evidence of the alleged irregularities to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for analysis. “We are not referring to the fact that a political party or candidate was affected. All parties, all candidates in all elections, were affected. “It is a scientific investigation and it will be the TSE who makes the decision,” he said, quoted by the newspaper. Free Press.

Since winning the elections in August, the Prosecutor’s Office has tried to hinder the president-elect’s progress to take office by opening several judicial processes. Arévalo, for his part, has been accusing the Public Ministry and his boss, Consuelo Porras, for months of carrying out a “coup d’état” that was intended to prevent his inauguration, scheduled for next year. January 14.

Shortly after Rafael Curruchiche and Leonor Morales held a press conference in which they issued the statements, the OAS issued a statement in which it indicated that these “constitute an alteration of the constitutional order of the country, a breach of the rule of law and a violation of the Human Rights of the population of your country.”

“The attempt to annul this year’s general elections constitutes the worst form of democratic breakdown and the consolidation of a political fraud against the will of the people,” reads the statement in which the organization calls on the outgoing president Alejandro Giammattei , to the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court of Justice and Congress to defend the institutions and constitutional order of the country “taking actions against the perpetrators of this attack in order to preserve Democracy in Guatemala.”

